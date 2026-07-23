SphingoTec CEO to Attend ADLM 2026

HENNIGSDORF, Germany, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SphingoTec GmbH announces that its Chief Executive Officer, Deborah Bergmann, will attend the ADLM 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place from July 26 to 30, 2026.

During the conference, SphingoTec will engage with current and prospective partners to discuss ongoing collaborations and opportunities to advance innovations in critical care diagnostics. These interactions support SphingoTec's strategy to expand the clinical and commercial reach of its biomarker portfolio.

"ADLM provides an important platform to connect with partners across the diagnostics ecosystem," said Deborah Bergmann, CEO of SphingoTec. "These discussions align with our commitment to translating biomarker innovation into clinically meaningful solutions for patients in critical care."

About SphingoTec

SphingoTec GmbH ("SphingoTec"; Hennigsdorf near Berlin, Germany) is a biomarker company focusing on the out-licensing of innovative critical care solutions for diagnosing, predicting, and monitoring acute medical conditions. SphingoTec develops its biomarkers to the commercial stage and partners with IVD companies to make them available on different IVD platforms. SphingoTec's proprietary biomarker portfolio includes Proenkephalin A 119-159 (penKid), a biomarker for the assessment of kidney function in critical diseases, and bioactive Adrenomedullin 1-52 (bio-ADM), a biomarker for the assessment of endothelial function in conditions like sepsis. Discover more on www.sphingotec.com

Media Contact:

Email:[email protected]

Phone +49-3302-20565-0

SphingoTec GmbH

Neuendorfstr. 15A

16761 Hennigsdorf, Germany

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SOURCE SphingoTec GmbH