SPHINX INVESTMENT CORP. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE ALL OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES AND ASSOCIATED RIGHTS OF PERFORMANCE SHIPPING INC.

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphinx Investment Corp. ("Sphinx") today announced that it has extended the expiration date of its previously announced offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding common shares, par value $0.01 per share (the "Common Shares"), of Performance Shipping Inc. ("Performance") (including the associated preferred stock purchase rights (the "Rights", and together with the Common Shares, the "Shares") for $3.00 per Share in cash, without interest, less any applicable withholding taxes (the "Offer").

The expiration date of the Offer has been extended to 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on March 28, 2024.

Continental Stock Transfer &Trust Company, the tender offer agent for the Offer, has advised Sphinx that as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 14, 2023, the last business day prior to the announcement of the extension of the Offer, no Shares had been validly tendered into the Offer and not validly withdrawn.

The Offer is being made pursuant to the terms and conditions described in the Amended and Restated Offer to Purchase (the "Offer to Purchase"), dated October 30, 2023, the related revised Letter of Transmittal (the "Letter of Transmittal"), dated October 30, 2023 and certain other Offer documents, copies of which are attached to the Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO originally filed by Sphinx, Maryport Navigation Corp. and Mr. George Economou with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 11, 2023 and amended by Amendment No. 1 and Amendment No. 2 thereto on October 30, 2023. Consummation of the Offer continues to be subject to satisfaction or waiver of all of the conditions referred to in Section 14 — "Conditions of the Offer" of the Offer to Purchase.

About Sphinx:

Sphinx Investment Corp. is a corporation organized under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands. The principal business of the Sphinx is the making of investments in securities. Sphinx is controlled by Mr. George Economou.

