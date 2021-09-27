SPHYNX TOKEN -- The New Native Token for a Revolutionary Platform that Provides an All-in-one Solution for Trading, Farming, Staking, and Holding Your Favorite Cryptocurrencies is Now Trading on PancakeSwap and SphynxSwap

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SphynxSwap launches native token for their PancakeSwap competitor trading platform, SphynxSwap, which features lower fees and better features than any other swap in the decentralized finance sector.

SphynxSwap's Native Token has a number of draw-ins for potential investors:

Sphynx is more than just a swap — it is a product designed to help the average person transition into becoming fluent in investing in cryptocurrency. It is also a platform where NFT enthusiasts can feel welcomed as we have our own NFT Line coming out as well as our NFT Marketplace.

The Sphynx Dividend is the ultimate form of passive income. Investors can earn BNB by holding Sphynx through a myriad of avenues, one such being 50% of all swap fees accumulating from our swap.

The team at Sphynx has been marketing prior to launch by onboarding social media influencers and hosting AMAs with our developers. Because of this, Sphynx has formed a massive community known as the SphynxArmy, Now after a successful launch, they are committed to providing investors a safe-haven and a platform where they can stake, farm, trade and observe charts without ever having to leave Sphynx.

Discord: https://discord.gg/2BCnXKYxAj

Instagram: https://instagram.com/sphynxswap

Medium: https://medium.com/@SphynxTokenBSC

Swap: https://thesphynx.co/#/swap

Telegram: https://t.me/sphynxswap

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sphynxswap

Website: https://www.sphynxtoken.co

"There's a saying that it doesn't matter how many times you fall but how many times you rise up, and it fits perfectly with Sphynx as no matter what obstacles came in our way, we were able to overcome them and push our way into a successful launch. The only thing that those setbacks have exhibited to the crypto space is that we're an unstoppable force and that we're not going to stop until we've delivered on every single thing we have promised the SphynxArmy. There is simply no greater community on the Binance Smart Chain or anywhere in crypto for that matter." - SphynxSwap Team.

Media Details

Company: Sphynx Token

Phone: 626 278 4373

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.sphynxtoken.co



SOURCE SphynxSwap

Related Links

https://www.sphynxtoken.co

