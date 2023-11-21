SPI Corporate Solutions Enlists FinCEN REPORT's Beneficial Ownership Filing Software to Help Clients Comply with the Corporate Transparency Act

News provided by

FinCEN REPORT

21 Nov, 2023, 08:49 ET

FinCEN REPORT's CEO will speak to SPI's community of paralegals, attorneys, and business owners about the requirements of the Corporate Transparency Act via webinar in December.

ATLANTA, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FinCEN REPORT, a patent-pending software solution for beneficial ownership filing, has partnered with SPI Corporate Solutions to present paralegals, attorneys, and business owners with an online filing system for beneficial ownership reporting, as required by the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA).

SPI provides nationwide corporate services, UCC & lien services, and registered agent services. With the CTA affecting more than 30 million businesses in the U.S., SPI's clients will be able to use FinCEN REPORT's secure platform, certified by Breachlock, to report beneficial ownership information (BOI) in compliance with the new law. Additionally, founder and CEO of FinCEN REPORT, Jonathan B. Wilson, will speak to SPI's network via webinar on December 6, 2023, to discuss the BOI reporting requirements of the CTA.

"We are proud to offer SPI two unique BOI reporting solutions for both the business owners and legal professionals that the company works with," said Wilson. "FinCEN REPORT's purpose is to make BOI filing as easy as possible, so that business owners, registered agents, and legal professionals can all focus on the heart of their business," he added. 

"With so much uncertainty surrounding the CTA, SPI is lucky to be able to team up with a group that will be able to help our clients securely collect BOI information and assist with filing their FinCEN report(s)," said Lindsay Gates, CEO of SPI Corporate Solutions. "With the help of FinCEN REPORT, we know that our clients will get the support they need to get through this time with ease." 

The CTA will go into effect on January 1, 2024. Throughout 2024, new and existing companies must submit their BOI to the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) in a timely manner. FinCEN will use this registry to crack down on anonymous shell companies, which have long been the financial vehicle of choice for money launderers, terrorists, and criminals. With FinCEN REPORT, SPI can provide their clients with a secure and easy-to-use platform for BOI reporting.

To learn more about FinCEN REPORT's BOI filing solutions for business owners and legal professionals, please visit https://fincenreport.com/. To schedule an interview with CEO Jonathan B. Wilson, please email [email protected] or call (404)-644-2779.

ABOUT FinCEN REPORT

FinCEN REPORT is an online filing service for reporting companies that must file beneficial ownership reports under the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) beginning January 1, 2024. This patent-pending Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) tool is especially designed for business owners, and the professionals that manage their compliance, to meet these legal requirements. To learn more, visit fincenreport.com.

Press Contact:
Joanne Sanders
[email protected]
(404)-644-2779 

SOURCE FinCEN REPORT

News Releases in Similar Topics

