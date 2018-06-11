SPI International / FILMBOX, Global Media Company, Signed a Distribution Agreement with Lebanese Network Broadcast (LNB) to Carry 9 International Thematic Channels from the SPI's Portfolio

MIAMI, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcasting its premium content to cable operators and DTH providers, SPI will broadcast these worldwide thematic channels: FightBox HD, a 24/7 sports network with live international MMA events, DocuBox HD, a documentary channel covering nature, wild life, science and human civilization, Fast&FunBox HD, a lifestyle/sports channel with extreme adrenaline sports programming, FILMBOX Art House, a movie channel presenting independent and classic films, Gametoon HD, a new interactive, eSports channel for millennials, FunBox UHD, a general entertainment channel featuring native Ultra HD content, FILMBOX, a movie channel with films and TV series, and FashionBox HD, a worldwide TV network focusing on fashion trends.



Managing Director SPI International, Berk Uziyel

"Since August 2017, the mission of LNB is to unify all wired cable operators under one platform and acquire copyrights for them," says Fadel Hodroj, General Manager and CEO of LNB. "I am extremely pleased that we have established a deal with prestigious SPI International for the distribution of the popular FILMBOX channels on all platforms for the territory of Lebanon. LNB and myself personally look forward to having a long-term relationship with our new partner SPI International," he completed.



"As SPI is committed to expanding its distribution footprint in MENA, we are excited to deliver top quality television programming to viewers in Lebanon thanks to the recent launch of our worldwide channels. Users can now enjoy a variety of genres on 9 different channels," said Murat Muratoglu, SPI's head of distribution for MENA, Turkey, APAC, Russia, CIS, Baltics, Bulgaria and Ex-Yugo.

About SPI International

SPI International/FILMBOX is a global media company that operates 35+ television channels in more than 50 countries on six continents. The SPI channel portfolio includes thematic and movie channels that broadcast in Europe, Turkey, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Australia, LATAM and North America. Global TV brands owned by SPI/FILMBOX include FILMBOX, FILMBOX Art House, FunBox UHD, DocuBox, FightBox, FashionBox, Fast&FunBox, Gametoon and 360TuneBox.



In addition to its channels, SPI is the major shareholder of Kino Polska S.A. in Poland which also operates two DTT channels: Stopklatka TV and Zoom TV. SPI is among the largest aggregators of native Ultra HD content in the world. SPI/FILMBOX has been pioneering innovative new concepts and technologies to deliver a content library which now numbers over 6K titles worldwide.



SPI/FILMBOX uses the latest technology, providing subscribers access to SPI's linear and on-demand content. This includes live streaming of UHD programming and TV channels on any Internet-connected device via major global streaming media players as well as local OTT providers.



SPI International has been a leading supplier of theatrical films and television programming to the international market for over 25 years. SPI's solid alliances with major license suppliers provide compelling content, with strong recognition and high demand. More info: www.spiintl.com

