SPI Joins the VersaFlex Family of Specialty Coatings Companies

KANSAS CITY, Kan., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Products ("SPI"), a Washington-based premier manufacturer of spray-applied polyurea elastomers, polyurethane foams and custom plural component equipment, has joined the VersaFlex family of companies.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Washington, SPI is a leading manufacturer of specialty polyurea and polyurethane foams coatings with over 45 years of experience formulating high-performance solutions.

"This is an exciting opportunity for employees and customers of SPI. Building on the 45 year success of SPI under the direction and leadership of Dan Helton and Curt Josaitis, merging with VersaFlex will allow SPI and its customers to reach new levels of success with a broader product offering and innovation support " -Robert Jamieson, EVP M&A and Integration VersaFlex.

SPI joins VersaFlex, Raven Lining Systems, Milamar Coatings, Bridge Preservation and Vanberg Specialized Coatings as part of a growing portfolio of specialty coating solutions across an array of markets and industries.

"We're excited to join forces with SPI. This move allows us to broaden our specialty coatings portfolio and increase our focus on polyurea coating and foam solutions. We look forward to leveraging the increased scale this acquisition provides." -Tom Verghese, CEO VersaFlex

About Specialty Products (SPI)

Specialty Products, is a premier manufacturer of spray-applied polyurea elastomers, polyurethane foams and custom plural component equipment. Headquartered in Lakewood, Washington, SPI also has operation centers in Rowlett Texas, Chicago Illinois, and Anchorage Alaska. SPI is a founding member of the Polyurea Development Association (PDA). With a technical staff of a combined total of 180 years of experience, SPI is your trusted source for polyurea coatings, foam products and spray application equipment.

About VersaFlex

VersaFlex is an industry leader in 100% solids pure polyurea based technology, which is used in the protection and repair of a wide variety of industrial, commercial and maintenance environments. This includes the Bridge Preservation, which focuses on the protection and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels and rail infrastructure; SL™ series joint filler for commercial and industrial flooring applications, and FlexTain™ pre-sprayed liners for secondary containment.

About Raven Lining Systems

Raven Lining Systems is an industry leader in high build 100% solids epoxy linings for the protection and rehabilitation of wastewater, water and storm-water infrastructure for over 30 years. Their portfolio includes a broad range of specialty innovative engineered solutions, for the industrial, OEM and oil & gas markets. Raven's innovative products are delivered through an exclusive network of certified applicators, to assure the end customers receive the highest levels of quality and performance protection.

About Milamar

Milamar manufactures high-performance epoxy and urethane coating systems designed for the protection, repair and restoration of a variety of substrates across markets and industries. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, Milamar's technical representatives are dedicated to cultivating long-term relationships through its network of certified applicators and distributors, which extends throughout North America, Central America, South America, and Europe.

Roxanne Cook

Director of Marketing Communications

VersaFlex

918.615.0016

marketingteam@versaflex.com

SOURCE VersaFlex