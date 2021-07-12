SPI Pharma launches UltraBurst™, the first in class preformulated platform for flash orally dispersible tablets

SPI Pharma launches first in class flash ODT drug delivery system, disintegrating in less than 10 seconds. Tweet this

"Across a wide range of different API loadings and tablet sizes, we can demonstrate significant reduction in disintegration time against the current market alternatives. We see reductions in disintegration times between 20-40% without loss of tablet hardness or increased friability," said John McInerney, General Manager of the Excipients and Drug Delivery Systems Business Unit.

UltraBurst opens flash tablet dose formats with unrivaled disintegration speed to all segments of the market, from prescription drugs to nutraceuticals. "UltraBurst is another example of our commitment and leadership in providing innovative solutions to our customers in improving drug delivery and convenience in use. We also offer exclusive formulation and drug development services to accelerate customers' time to market," said Scott Thomson, CEO.

McInerney continued, "We are excited about the opportunities that UltraBurst presents to our customers. Not only does UltraBurst make flash ODT dose forms more widely available to formulators, it does so in a package that's easy to use and delivers on low manufacturing costs."

Orally disintegrating tablets are patient friendly, improve compliance, and are the preferred dose for anyone with difficulty swallowing. SPI Pharma has an extensive history providing patient centric solutions to the global pharmaceutical market with a portfolio of ODT platform products- including the first to market directly compressible ODT, Pharmaburst®.

Effective delivery of drugs is a key differentiator for oral dose. SPI Pharma brings nearly two decades of hands-on experience to the challenge of delivering a premium platform to improve ODT performance and patient experience.

About SPI Pharma

SPI Pharma, headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, provides innovative solutions to global pharmaceutical and nutritional customers. Product lines include Antacid Actives, Excipients, Drug Delivery Systems, Taste-Masking, and Vaccine Adjuvants. SPI Pharma specializes in drug development services, having participated in over 60 commercially launched and marketed drugs globally. Leveraging the backing of its parent company, Associated British Foods plc, and its sites in the United States, France, and India, the company solves the most challenging formulation problems –– efficiently, cost-effectively, and with a focus on service. For further information on SPI Pharma, please visit www.spipharma.com.

SOURCE SPI Pharma, Inc.

