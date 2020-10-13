SPI Pharma Names New CEO

Scott Thomson appointed CEO of SPI Pharma after 29 years with BASF. Tweet this

Mr. Thomson brings highly relevant Pharmaceutical Excipients and other Specialty Ingredients business experience, as well as a solid track record of developing businesses through high performance teams and strong customer partnerships to deliver innovative solutions to the market.

SPI Pharma provides the innovative solutions global pharmaceutical and nutritional companies need to succeed by solving the most challenging formulation problems- efficiently, cost-effectively, and with a focus on service.

Serving over 50 countries in the manufacture and marketing of antacid actives, excipients, drug delivery systems for tablets and powders, taste-masked actives and vaccine adjuvants, SPI Pharma also specializes in drug development services, having participated in over 60 commercially launched and marketed drugs globally.

Headquartered in Wilmington, DE (USA), SPI Pharma employs a strategically located global staff, is part of ABF Ingredients and is backed by parent company, Associated British Foods (ABF).

