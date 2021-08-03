SPI Pharma partners with Azelis Americas in the US and Canada

"Azelis will add depth to our ability to deliver on solving formulation challenges," Scott Thomson, CEO, SPI Pharma Tweet this

This new partnership extends the organoleptic excipients in Azelis' range, complementing the existing starchs, sugars and flavors

This alliance also expands Azelis' antacid actives for pharmaceuticals and highly bioavailable metal salts for the nutraceuticals market

This new distribution agreement furthers Azelis' strategy of organic growth with leading partners

SPI Pharma delivers a wide range of solutions to the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical markets from excipients and antacid actives to formulation development and services. SPI Pharma's product line fits well into the strategy of Azelis Americas, to offer technical excipients with synergies that complement one another. This agreement covers product lines including mannitol, fructose, maltose, antacid actives, metal salts, surface modified sodium bicarbonate, ODT drug delivery systems and vaccine adjuvants. The additional products from SPI Pharma, in combination with existing flavors and sweeteners in Azelis' portfolio, allow for new formulations, chewable tablets, nutraceutical tablets, and more.

Scott Thomson, CEO of SPI Pharma, says:

"We are excited to partner with Azelis Americas in the US and Canada. Azelis Americas and SPI Pharma have a like-minded approach to providing innovative solutions to the market, as well as a very complementary product range. The Azelis network of application labs and their formulation expertise will add depth to SPI Pharma's ability to deliver on our goal of solving formulation challenges for our customers. With the Azelis Americas team of sales, service and technical experts behind us, we look forward to the great results they will bring in the US and Canada."

Frank Bergonzi, CEO and President of Azelis Americas, adds:

"Our latest partnership with SPI Pharma expands Azelis Americas' ability to serve customers in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. SPI Pharma is a leader in providing pharmaceutical solutions. With the new excipient product lines available from SPI Pharma in combination with our existing products, our customers will now have access to the broadest range of specialty ingredients in the market. Add the expertise of our leading application labs and 'innovation through formulation' becomes a tangible result for all of Azelis' and SPI Pharma's customers, as well as the broader marketplace."

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry present in over 50 countries across the globe with around 2,500 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 45,000 customers, supported by ~2,200 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €2.22 billion (2020).

Across our extensive network of more than 60 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated and unique digital service to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. EcoVadis Platinum rated, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com



About SPI Pharma

SPI Pharma, headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, provides innovative solutions to global pharmaceutical and nutritional customers. Product lines include Antacid Actives, Excipients, Drug Delivery Systems, Taste-Masking, and Vaccine Adjuvants. SPI Pharma specializes in drug development services, having participated in over 60 commercially launched and marketed drugs globally. Leveraging the backing of its parent company, Associated British Foods plc, and its sites in the United States, France, and India, the company solves the most challenging formulation problems -­ efficiently, cost-effectively, and with a focus on service.

For further information on SPI Pharma, please visit www.spipharma.com.

