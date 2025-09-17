SPIbelt® Partners with Peloton Instructor and Marathoner Becs Gentry

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SPIbelt®, pioneers of the small personal item (SPI) category of belts designed for runners, active lifestyle enthusiasts and travelers, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with renowned marathoner and Peloton Instructor Becs Gentry. Together, they will be developing and launching a custom SPIbelt, set to be available through both SPIbelt and Peloton's respective retail channels.

The partnership stems from a mutual respect between Gentry and Kim Overton, SPIbelt's founder and a fellow female leader in the running community, as the two connected over their shared values of family, mental and physical health, love for the sport and dedication to empowering athletes of all levels.

"I'm beyond excited to partner with Becs, as she's not only a powerhouse runner, but also an incredibly inspiring voice in the global running community," said Overton. "Her energy, approachable nature and commitment to lifting up other runners aligns perfectly with everything SPIbelt stands for."

"Having support in all ways for running is key," said Gentry. "Carrying a phone can be annoying, cumbersome, and painful. Not with SPIbelt. Knowing I can take my phone with me and not feel it is integral to feeling good on a run. Most importantly, my safety comes first. Having a phone on me, especially as a female who runs solo and early in the morning, is a huge bonus. SPIbelts have become an accessory to my runs that I actually have fun with. Color coordination helps hype me up for the hard runs and boosts my mood in a great way, so I am thrilled to be partnering with them!"

Long before teaming up officially, Gentry was already relying on SPIbelt. In 2024, she famously ran 7 marathons in 7 countries over 7 days as part of the Great World Race, choosing SPIbelt as a trusted companion for several of those runs.

This partnership reflects a shared passion for running and community-building between Gentry and SPIbelt, a nearly twenty-year running industry veteran. By combining Gentry's global reach and influence in the running space with SPIbelt's commitment to innovation, performance and community, the two aim to inspire and equip runners worldwide.

A longtime advocate for functionality and comfort, Gentry's forthcoming custom SPIbelt will reflect both her personal training style and her deep, growing connection with runners everywhere. Full details and launch timing will be announced at a later date.

About SPIbelt

SPIbelt® (Small Personal Item Belt) is the original bounce-free running belt, designed to hold small personal items during activities like running, walking, or traveling. Worn by athletes, travelers, and adventurers alike, SPIbelt is an award-winning product that has earned accolades from Women's Health, Wirecutter and others. Since its founding in 2006, SPIbelt has remained committed to comfort, performance and accessibility for athletes of all levels. For more information, visit www.spibelt.com .

About Becs Gentry

Becs Gentry is a prominent figure in the world of endurance sports, renowned for her achievements as a professional marathon runner and her dynamic presence as a running coach and advocate. She began her career as a Nike+ Run Club coach in London and is now a globally recognized Peloton Instructor based in New York City, which she joined in 2019 as a Peloton Instructor, helping develop an 18-week marathon training program for the Peloton app. Gentry's notable achievements include a first-place finish among non-elite females in the 2019 NYC Marathon, a fourth-place finish in the 2021 Olympic Marathon Trials for Team Great Britain, and most recently, the completion of the Great World Race, running 7 marathons on all 7 continents in 7 days. Beyond her accomplishments, Becs has built a beloved reputation for her motivational coaching style, helping runners of all levels, as well as the broader fitness community, reach their potential. At home, she stays on the run with her two-year-old daughter.

