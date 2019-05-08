Spice Girls Re-Release Spice Girls - The Greatest Hits For The First Time As A Limited-Edition Picture Disc Vinyl Released May 31st
LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With their much-anticipated stadium tour just around the corner, the Spice Girls today announce the re-release of Spice Girls - The Greatest Hits, available for the first time as a limited-edition picture disc vinyl (only 2,500 copies available). The special version contains no less than nine No.1 smash hit singles including "Wannabe," "2 Become 1," "Spice Up Your Life," "Viva Forever," "Goodbye" and many more.
Originally released as an album in 2007, the double-sided picture disc, released via UMe/Virgin EMI will be available from May 31st and comes packaged in a die-cut sleeve, with 12"x12" insert.
HERE'S THE STORY FROM A-Z…After their iconic 1996 debut single "Wannabe" topped the charts in 37 countries, Spice Girls' debut album Spice went on to sell more than 31 million copies worldwide, becoming the best-selling album of all time by a female group. The girls have gone on to sell more than 85 million records, releasing three studio albums and 13 singles and winning a host of awards including a BRIT Award for Outstanding Contribution to British Music.
The era defining, history making, best-selling female group of all time are bringing girl power back in full force as they reunite on stage for the first time since the London 2012 Olympics, hitting stadiums across the UK / Ireland and proving you never give up on the good times. The band are currently in rehearsals be kicking off their stadium tour in Dublin on May 24th.
Full Track Listing
Side 1
- Wannabe
- Say You'll Be There
- 2 Become 1
- Mama
- Who Do You Think You Are
- Move Over
- Spice Up Your Life
- Too Much
Side 2
- Stop
- Viva Forever
- Let Love Lead The Way
- Holler
- Headlines (Friendship Never Ends)
- Voodoo
- Goodbye
SPICE GIRLS 2019 UK & IRELAND STADIUM TOUR
Friday, May 24th – Dublin – Croke Park Stadium
Monday, May 27th - Cardiff - Principality Stadium
Wednesday, May 29th - Manchester - Etihad Stadium
Friday, May 31st - Manchester - Etihad Stadium
Saturday, June 1st - Manchester - Etihad Stadium
Monday, June 3rd - Coventry - Ricoh Stadium
Tuesday, June 4th - Coventry - Ricoh Stadium
Thursday, June 6th - Sunderland - Stadium Of Light
Saturday, June 8th - Edinburgh - BT Murrayfield Stadium
Monday, June 10th - Bristol - Ashton Gate Stadium
Thursday, June 13th - London - Wembley Stadium
Friday, June 14th - London - Wembley Stadium
Saturday, June 15th - London - Wembley Stadium
Say you'll be there?
