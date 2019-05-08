Spice Girls Re-Release Spice Girls - The Greatest Hits For The First Time As A Limited-Edition Picture Disc Vinyl Released May 31st

Originally released as an album in 2007, the double-sided picture disc, released via UMe/Virgin EMI will be available from May 31st and comes packaged in a die-cut sleeve, with 12"x12" insert.

HERE'S THE STORY FROM A-Z…After their iconic 1996 debut single "Wannabe" topped the charts in 37 countries, Spice Girls' debut album Spice went on to sell more than 31 million copies worldwide, becoming the best-selling album of all time by a female group. The girls have gone on to sell more than 85 million records, releasing three studio albums and 13 singles and winning a host of awards including a BRIT Award for Outstanding Contribution to British Music.

The era defining, history making, best-selling female group of all time are bringing girl power back in full force as they reunite on stage for the first time since the London 2012 Olympics, hitting stadiums across the UK / Ireland and proving you never give up on the good times. The band are currently in rehearsals be kicking off their stadium tour in Dublin on May 24th.

Full Track Listing

Side 1

Wannabe Say You'll Be There 2 Become 1 Mama Who Do You Think You Are Move Over Spice Up Your Life Too Much

Side 2

Stop Viva Forever Let Love Lead The Way Holler Headlines (Friendship Never Ends) Voodoo Goodbye

SPICE GIRLS 2019 UK & IRELAND STADIUM TOUR

Friday, May 24th – Dublin – Croke Park Stadium

Monday, May 27th - Cardiff - Principality Stadium

Wednesday, May 29th - Manchester - Etihad Stadium

Friday, May 31st - Manchester - Etihad Stadium

Saturday, June 1st - Manchester - Etihad Stadium

Monday, June 3rd - Coventry - Ricoh Stadium

Tuesday, June 4th - Coventry - Ricoh Stadium

Thursday, June 6th - Sunderland - Stadium Of Light

Saturday, June 8th - Edinburgh - BT Murrayfield Stadium

Monday, June 10th - Bristol - Ashton Gate Stadium

Thursday, June 13th - London - Wembley Stadium

Friday, June 14th - London - Wembley Stadium

Saturday, June 15th - London - Wembley Stadium

Please only buy from official advertised agents.

Say you'll be there?

www.facebook.com/spicegirls

www.instagram.com/spicegirls

www.twitter.com/spicegirls

SOURCE UMe