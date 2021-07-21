SPICE IT UP - Escape to Bombay Darbar's First Bollywood Night

FT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Friday night out Mid-Summer at Bombay Darbar is unlike any other night out in Southern Florida.

Come dance the night away and experience the true Bollywood spirit.

Immerse yourself in the ultimate mix of Dhol driven Bhangra - Bollywood music classics and modern sounds, along with club faves all provided by Tewari Productions.

Bombay Darbar is injecting Bollywood fun into the Las Olas, Ft Lauderdale nightlife Friday July 23rd starting at 11pm a complete 360 degree experience transporting you to India.

Conveniently situated in the heart of Ft. Lauderdale at 1521 E. Las Olas Blvd

Live Performances - No cover for Ladies - Drink Specials

You can plan your whole night out start with an amazing Indian dinner and then dance the night away at Bombay Darbar's bespoke Bollywood night.

VIP & Bottle Reservations are available (954) 990-7222

Dress Code Smart Casual

Crash Course if you are new to Bollywood -

Bollywood is India's Hollywood started in the 1930's in Bombay now known a Mumbai

Bollywood puts out more movies than Hollywood

The stars were often more celebrated and important than the film's actual plots

Bollywood sets trends in India

It is estimated that 4 billion movie tickets are sold each year in India

The films are often Colorful with musical extravaganzas, and the perfect mix of melodrama or comedy

You are guaranteed to be entertained

The owners Solomon Hwang, Anil Agrawal, and Derek Werynski's passion for all things Bollywood is reflected in their launch of this fantastic evening. It will be a celebration filled with dance and music.

For your info - https://bombaydarbar.com

