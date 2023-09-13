Spice Market size worth USD 9.87 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 7.87% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Spice Market Size By Product, By Type, By Form, By Application, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Spice Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Spice Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.87% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 5.81 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 9.87 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Global Spice Market Shows Robust Growth Driven by Diverse Market Forces

The global Spice Market is experiencing unprecedented growth, fueled by a convergence of market drivers and the participation of key industry players. Spices, renowned for their ability to enhance flavors, fragrances, and nutritional value in cuisines across the globe, are now asserting their influence across various industries, including cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and perfumery.

Spice Market Drivers:

The Spice Market is being propelled forward by several key drivers:

Globalization and Changing Demographics: Rapid globalization and evolving demographics, driven by population migration and cultural exchange, are fostering a growing demand for authentic cuisines, leading to increased spice utilization.

Health Benefits: Spices are not just culinary enhancers but also possess valuable health benefits, including antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-carcinogenic properties, further stimulating their adoption across industries.

Rising Per Capita Income: Increasing per capita income is empowering consumers to explore diverse culinary experiences, contributing to the market's expansion.

Preference for Traditional Cuisines: A resurgence of interest in traditional cuisines, coupled with consumers' desire for unique tastes, is driving spice consumption.

Growing Health Consciousness: Heightened awareness of health and wellness is promoting the incorporation of spices into daily diets and consumer products.

Spice Market Outlook:

The Spice Market is poised for continued growth in the foreseeable future. As consumers seek out authentic flavors and health-conscious choices, the demand for spices is expected to surge across industries. Key players, including McCormick and Company, Colorado Spice, and Frontier Co-op, are well-positioned to capitalize on this trend through innovation and expanding product portfolios.

While the Spice Market holds immense potential, it is not without challenges. Excessive spice consumption leading to allergic reactions, lack of awareness regarding health benefits, and price volatility can impact market growth. Additionally, government regulations related to spice trade may pose restrictions, necessitating a proactive approach from industry stakeholders.

The Spice Market, a dynamic and versatile sector, encompasses a wide range of products with applications spanning from culinary to medicinal. Its significance extends beyond taste, incorporating health and wellness aspects, making it a vital component of global industries.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Spice Market into Product, Type, Form, Application, And Geography.

Spice Market, by Product Cardamom Cinnamon Cumin Clove Pepper Turmeric Others

Spice Market, by Type Organic Spices Conventional Spices

Spice Market, by Form Whole Powdered Crushed Chopped

Spice Market, by Application Food and Beverages Frozen Products Pharmaceuticals Others

Spice Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



