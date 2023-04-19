Spice Up Your Cinco de Mayo Feast - Fast! - with eMeals and Stella Rosa® Wines

Easy Tex-Mex Entertaining Complete with Recipes, Wine Pairings and One-Click Grocery Shopping

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hola, hosts and hostesses! Whether you're celebrating Cinco de Mayo or simply having a spring fling for a few of your closest friends, you can get the party started in record time with the new Stella Rosa® Fiesta of Flavors Occasions Plan – a collection of Tex-Mex recipes from eMeals, America's leading meal planning service, and complementary wine pairings from Stella Rosa®, the #1 imported wine brand in the U.S. It's fast, it's easy, and it's guaranteed to win wows.

Get your Cinco de Mayo celebration started with the Stella Rosa® and eMeals.

Available free on eMeals' Fiesta of Flavors landing page or in the Occasions Plan in the eMeals app for subscribers, the plan is a feast of fusion designed for eight hungry guests. Most recipes can be assembled in 30 minutes or less, with plenty of make-ahead prep that will limit your time in the kitchen when company arrives. The spread includes:

A bubbling hot Cheesy Mexican Street Corn Dip appetizer topped with queso fresco and served with tortilla chips

topped with queso fresco and served with tortilla chips Pork-and-pineapple Tacos Al Pastor and four other meat, fish and vegetarian taco choices including Chipotle Grilled Chicken Tacos, Easy Skirt Steak Tacos, Crispy Fish Tacos and Roasted Cauliflower Tinga Tacos (make a few for variety!)

including Chipotle Grilled Chicken Tacos, Easy Skirt Steak Tacos, Crispy Fish Tacos and Roasted Cauliflower Tinga Tacos (make a few for variety!) Side dishes of Green Chile Rice and Crunchy Buñuelos , fried dough balls sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar

, fried dough balls sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar Stella Rosa® Pineapple and the all-new Stella Rosa® Pineapple-Chili wines, both combining a proprietary blend of several white grape varietals with natural flavors to create semi-sweet, semi-sparkling wines that pair perfectly with the pizazz of the meal

All recipes are not only bursting with flavor and easy-does-it simple (no chef skills required!) but also one-click-shoppable from major retailers. Grocery lists are automatically generated based on the recipes you select, enabling easy in-store shopping or seamless online grocery ordering with Walmart, AmazonFresh, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, H.E.B. and the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt when placed through the eMeals app. One-click shopping is also available for select retailers through the Fiesta of Flavors landing page.

The Fiesta of Flavors menu is part of eMeals' Occasions Plan offering, which complements the company's weekly meal planning service. The service includes a choice of meal plans for 15 different eating styles ranging from Quick and Healthy, Clean Eating and Low Calorie to Low Carb, 30 Minute Meals, Kid Friendly, Vegetarian and more.

Subscribers receive seven dinner menus for their chosen plan every week, along with the option to mix and match menus from any style, the ability to substitute favorites from previous weeks, and periodic Occasions Plan and Bonus Collection menus for recipes that may not fit into the nightly dinner category. Subscriptions cost as little as $5/month.

About eMeals

eMeals is a meal inspiration, planning and shopping platform that operates the subscription-based eMeals digital meal planning service, the free RecipeBox app enabling home cooks to create personalized digital cookbooks, and the Grocery Connect SDK providing online grocery shopping functionality for third-party apps and websites. eMeals has helped millions of families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably since the launch of its digital meal planning service. For more information, visit https://emeals.com and https://recipebox.com.

About Stella Rosa®

Stella Rosa® is America's #1 Italian imported wine. A selection of semi-sweet, semi-sparkling Italian wines, its impressive achievements include a 9x IMPACT Magazine Hot Brand award among others. As part of the Riboli Family Wines portfolio, a family-owned company founded in 1917, the company showcases over a century of crafting award-winning wines resulting in Wine Enthusiasts' 2018 American Winery of the Year. With a natural affinity for creativity and innovation, Stella Rosa® continues to lead the industry and push the boundaries of winemaking and the wine-drinking experience. For more information, visit www.stellarosawines.com.

