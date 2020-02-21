Spice Up Your Giving and Feed Hungry Kids

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vancouver social entrepreneur pledges to provide fifty million meals though the sale of Fair Trade Kampot Pepper, the best pepper in the world. The late Anthony Bourdain and other renowned international chefs have raved about its unique flavor, quality and pedigree.

Kampot Pepper has long been known as the best pepper in the world. Time magazine wrote: "There's pepper and then there's Cambodia's Kampot pepper. You might think that the stuff that comes out of shakers and grinders is pretty much the same wherever you go, but to increasing numbers of chefs, restaurateurs and foodies, ordinary pepper bears as much resemblance to Kampot pepper as vin de table does to fine Bordeaux. Like Champagne and Cognac it holds the coveted Protected Geographic Indication. When you purchase Fair Trade Kampot Pepper you are helping small Cambodian pepper farmers while helping to end childhood hunger in America

Joseph MacLean, creator of the 50 Million Meals Campaign, spoke about their new site, www.kampotpepper.us that is raising money to help end childhood hunger in America. "When I read on www.nokidhungry.org that one in seven children face hunger in America I knew that our community-based, Fair Trade distribution system for Kampot Pepper could help."

Kampot Pepper farming was virtually destroyed during the Cambodian Genocide. In 1960 the region produced 3000 tons of Kampot Pepper. In 2000 they produced two tons. Last year they produced 75 tons. They are rebuilding but need Fair Trade access to the North American market.

35% of all sales at KampotPepper.us goes to help No Kid Hungry end childhood hunger. Incredibly No Kid Hungry can deliver ten meals for every dollar they receive.

"A Cone Communications report stated that 91% of global consumers are likely to switch brands to one that supports a good cause, given similar price and quality. The farmers need help and so the idea for a community-driven campaign that would donate 35% of all sales to food charities was born – The 50 Million Meals Campaign.

"No Kid Hungry has provided over one billion meals since 2010," MacLean shared, "and if 1/10th of one percent of pepper consumers chose Kampot Pepper that would raise enough money every year to provide another 50 million meals, potentially more. The beauty of this project is that we can offer a superlative, price competitive product and invite socially responsible consumers to make substantive change by simply choosing the best pepper in the world. We have recently added organic, artisanal hand-crafted Kampot Sea Salt to our campaign."

Kampot Pepper holds the coveted PGI (Protected Geographic Indication) that puts it on the same footing as other appellation of origin brands like Champagne, Cognac, Darjeeling, Stilton etc.

The founder of the social purpose brand, 'Best Pepper Ever,' lives part of the year in Phnom Voar in the heart of the Kampot Pepper growing region. He has created SE projects in social purpose real estate, software, literacy, digital education and a Fair Trade Indigenous art gallery.

