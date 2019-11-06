SPICE UP YOUR LIFE! Tony's Chocolonely Announces New Limited Edition Flavors

milk chocolate honeycomb thyme 32%

Let the good thymes roll, honey! Crispy honeycomb and fresh thyme combine to transform this Limited Edition into a sweet, smooth milk bar with herbaceous character - that's what chefs would say, or so we think. We just call it a really, really tasty bar.

white turmeric chai coconut 28%

Ever had a white chocolate turmeric chai coconut bar? We didn't think so. We promised extra crazy flavors for this year's Limited Editions and we delivered. Step right up for a creamy dreamy taste inspired by Asia. It might just surprise you... And we're not just talking about the bright yellow color of the chocolate.

dark chocolate chili fudge pink pepper 51%

This Limited Edition is a feisty one: chili fudge and pink peppercorns in firm, dark chocolate. This is next level stuff, if we do say so ourselves. The crunchy peppercorns pack a punch, balanced out by smooth, 51% dark chocolate. What's more? This bar is also vegan friendly!

Tony's Limited Editions will be available beginning this Wednesday, November 6 nationally on www.tonyschocolonely.com and Amazon.com, and regionally at The Fresh Market and New Seasons.

About Tony's Chocolonely (www.tonyschocolonely.com)

Tony's Chocolonely exists to make chocolate 100% slave free. Not just its own chocolate, but all chocolate worldwide. It's an impact company making chocolate. Tony's Chocolonely was founded in 2005 by three journalists from the Dutch TV show 'Keuringsdienst van Waarde' after they discovered that the world's largest chocolate manufacturers were buying cocoa from plantations that used illegal child labor and modern slavery. Since then Tony's Chocolonely has dedicated its efforts to raise awareness about the inequality in the chocolate industry. They lead by example by building direct long-term relationships with cocoa farmers in Ghana and The Ivory Coast paying them a higher price and working together to solve the underlying causes of modern slavery. They want to inspire the industry as a whole to make 100% slave free the norm in chocolate. Tony's Chocolonely has grown to become the largest chocolate brand in the Netherlands and is now available in multiple markets like the USA, Germany, Belgium and Scandinavia.

