Spice Up Your Mac: Bob Evans® Launches New Queso Macaroni & Cheese

New twist on America's No. 1 refrigerated macaroni & cheese* is available in stores now

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of Bob Evans® can now enjoy a fresh spin on a classic favorite with the launch of Bob Evans Queso Macaroni & Cheese, which was created to meet the demand of younger consumers seeking variety and bold flavors in comfort food.** This new addition to the brand's macaroni & cheese portfolio is available now in the refrigerated section of Kroger, Giant Eagle, Meijer and other retail locations nationwide.

Bob Evans Queso Macaroni & Cheese features a rich queso flavor, hints of spice and fresh green and red peppers to bring bold, authentic flavors to any table or social gathering.

Inspired by the classic Tex-Mex dish, Bob Evans Queso Macaroni & Cheese features a rich queso flavor, hints of spice and fresh green and red peppers to bring bold, authentic flavors to any table or social gathering. The new variety is made with real cheese, milk and peppers and comes in a convenient heat-and-eat 20-ounce package. Microwave ready in five minutes, this zesty and creamy side dish with medium spice is easy to prepare and share with family and friends.

"We are attracting a younger demographic to Bob Evans by spicing up our traditional macaroni and cheese with an on-trend flavor," said Ciare James, vice president of brand marketing at Bob Evans Farms. "Our new Queso Macaroni & Cheese provides consumers with a convenient choice for sharing a zesty dish during social events like game day gatherings or adding an extra burst of flavor to weeknight dinners."

For more information about Bob Evans products and to locate the nearest grocery store where the products are sold, visit BobEvansGrocery.com.

About Bob Evans Farms, Inc.

For over 75 years, Bob Evans Farms has delivered delicious, quick-to-table, farm-inspired food that makes mealtime a little bit easier and a lot more delicious. We're proud to be the No. 1-selling refrigerated dinner sides*, including many varieties of wholesome, feel-good favorites such as mashed potatoes and macaroni & cheese, sold in grocery stores across the country. We're also a leading producer and distributor of sausage and egg products including liquid eggs. In addition to our flagship Bob Evans® brand, our product portfolio includes Simply Potatoes®, Egg Beaters® and Owens® Sausage. Bob Evans Farms is based in Columbus, Ohio, and is owned by Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company. For more information about Bob Evans Farms, Inc., visit www.bobevansgrocery.com.

*Source: Circana Total US MULO Latest 52 week ending Aug. 24, 2024.

**Sources: Nutritional Outlook 2023, Mintel Q2 FY23 Newsletter.

Media Contact:

Jenna Greene

[email protected]

SOURCE Bob Evans Farms, Inc.