Spice Up Your Plate: daring Unveils Cajun and Lemon & Herb Plant-Based Chicken Flavors

Cajun pieces, inspired by New Orleans cuisine, and Lemon & Herb pieces, inspired by Mediterranean delicacies, offer the same nutritional breakdown as the original pieces but with additional zest. Made from few all natural ingredients, including water, soy protein-concentrate, sunflower oil, salt and spices – daring pieces have 14g of plant-based protein, 90 calories per serving and 0% trans fat, making it a nutritionally equal swap for real chicken.

"Chicken is the most consumed animal protein on the planet, with many Americans eating it up to three times each week," said Ross Mackay, co-founder and CEO of daring. "We see the introduction of daring's two new flavors – which are based on the popular Cajun and Lemon & Herb seasonings – as an opportunity to create an entry point for plant-curious consumers looking for more sustainable, delicious, and nutritious protein options, as well as to offer variety to our pre-existing customers."

The unique texture of daring pieces makes it easy to cook and pull apart like real chicken, making it both versatile and appealing for sautéing, grilling and frying - the perfect addition to any meal - salads, tacos, sandwiches, and more. Customers will be able to mix and match flavors when purchasing directly from daringfoods.com.

Beyond being good for our bodies and the planet, daring recently debuted its daring is caring giveback program – an ongoing initiative to donate a percentage of sales to game-changers in the food, wellness and social justice space. To kickstart the initiative, from June 20 to July 20, 2020, daring donated 100 percent of all proceeds from the sale of its plant-based chicken on daringfoods.com to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, The Okra Project, and the Equal Justice Initiative.

For more information about daring, please visit daringfoods.com and follow on IG at @daringfoods .

About daring : daring is the leader in clean plant-based chicken. Founded in 2018 by Ross MacKay and Eliott Kessas, daring landed in the U.S in 2020 with its mission to create a more sustainable, delicious, and nutritious plant-based option for an audience that consumes chicken multiple times a week. daring offers frozen pieces that are 100% plant-based, 14g per serving with just five non-GMO ingredients and spices. daring's pouches are available in Original, Lemon & Herb, and Cajun. daring is available at Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationwide and online directly from its site. Launched in June 2020, the daring Is Caring initiative donates a percentage of sales to game-changers in the food, wellness and social justice space. For more info, visit daringfoods.com and follow along on social at @daringfoods .

