Spice Up Your Summer: African Dream Foods' African Ghost Pepper Sauce Now Available at Albertsons and Affiliated Stores Nationwide

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to add some serious heat to your culinary adventures! African Dream Foods is thrilled to announce that its popular African Ghost Pepper Sauce is now available nationwide at Albertsons and a selection of its affiliated banners across the United States. This exciting launch brings the authentic, bold flavors of Africa directly to your local grocery store.

Starting this month, shoppers can find the African Ghost Pepper Sauce in Albertsons, as well as in Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Pavilions, Carrs, and Andronico's Community Markets. Being available in more stores nationwide ensures that you can easily grab a bottle of this unique and spicy sauce to elevate your meals with a fiery twist.

A Taste of Africa with a Global Impact

The African Ghost Pepper Sauce is not just another hot sauce; it's a culinary experience and a commitment to conservation and social responsibility. "We are so excited for our African Ghost Pepper Sauce to be available nationwide at Albertsons and its family of stores. Bringing our authentic African flavors and conservation message to every American kitchen has always been a goal, and this is a giant step towards that!" said David Schmunk, founder of African Dream Foods. "The desire for African flavors in our current food landscape is growing, and we are proud to represent authentic African flavor with our African Ghost Pepper Sauce."

Every purchase of the African Ghost Pepper Sauce contributes to wildlife conservation efforts across Africa, with a portion of the proceeds supporting projects that protect endangered species and promote biodiversity.

Why You'll Love It:

Authentic African Flavor: Experience the heat and rich taste of Africa in every drop.

in every drop. Natural Ingredients: Made with non-GMO, vegan ingredients without the use of artificial flavors or preservatives.

Conservation Efforts: Support wildlife conservation with every purchase.

About African Dream Foods

African Dream Foods is a food brand dedicated to bringing the authentic, natural flavors of Africa to the global stage through its line of sauces and spices. The brand is deeply committed to conservation efforts in the region, with a portion of proceeds directly supporting top wildlife conservation organizations. African Dream Foods collaborates closely with local farmers, business owners, and producers, ensuring not only the creation of a delicious product line but also a positive impact on the communities and environment. Their natural, non-GMO, and vegan products are available online via Amazon and AfricanDreamFoods.com.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating stores across 35 states under 20 well-known banners. Committed to helping people live better lives, Albertsons and its subsidiaries strive to make a meaningful difference in the communities they serve.

To learn more about African Dream Foods and the African Ghost Pepper Sauce, please visit www.africandreamfoods.com.

