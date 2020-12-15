Spice World Launches New Line of Global Flavors

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spice World, the Orlando, Florida-based specialty brand known for its fresh flavorings, convenient and always-in-season garlic, ginger and shallots, is unveiling a transformative new line of global inspired cooking and seasoning blends that adds international flair to any home cooked dish called Global Flavors™. These five new flavors, which deliver on Spice World's promise to provide Flavor Without Boundaries™, follow on the heels of Spice World being named to Nielsen's Top 100 Fastest Growing Emerging Brands.

"Consumers today are searching for bolder and more flavorful foods from around the world, and they seek to bring new flavorings into cooking at home says Spice World CEO Chris Kiser. "People love exploring ethnic foods, so they're looking for ways to create those experiences at home. Spice World's Global Flavors™, is the easiest way for them to enjoy the flavors they crave at home. Just one spoonful turns an ordinary meal into an international flavor adventure."

The new Global Flavors™ cooking and seasoning blends include:

Sizzlin' Fire Roasted Fajita

Kickin' Chili Onion Crunch

Aloha! Habanero Pineapple Mango

Viva! Italian Herb & Garlic

Slammin' Moroccan Spice

The introduction of these bold new flavors further illustrates the innovation and attention to detail that landed Spice World on Nielsen's list of the Top 100 Fastest Growing Emerging Brands. Products sold under the Spice World brand totaled more than $120 million in retail sales for the 12-month period ending in October 2020. Among the 18 companies on the list to break the $100 million mark, Spice World was ranked No. 6.

"This recognition from Nielsen just confirms what we've always known," Kiser adds. "Consumers want bold, approachable flavors, and they want to be able to add them easily to any meal. Sharing those flavors has been Spice World's mission from the very beginning. And with our new Global Flavors line, our customers can now enjoy more delicious and adventurous flavors than ever."

ABOUT SPICE WORLD

Established in 1949, Spice World is dedicated to removing the common obstacles of prep time, seasonality, clean-up and ability, allowing home cooks to create rich, flavorful dishes for the entire family to savor. Anchored by the bold flavor of garlic, Spice World's product line also includes fresh, zesty ginger and hearty shallots, offered in ready-to-use, peeled and squeezable versions to help make cooking more convenient. Spice World continues to travel the world to find and provide the best-tasting, most inspiring global flavors in produce today. For more information on Spice World, please visit spiceworldinc.com.

