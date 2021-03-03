Spicers, Shippers Supply and All Graphic Supplies to Operate Under One Brand in Canada

VAUGHAN, ON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spicers Canada (a division of Central National Gottesman-CNG), a leading distributor of paper and specialty products, graphics and sign solutions, and industrial packaging supplies to the Canadian market, announced today that all divisions will begin to operate under a single brand – Spicers. Previously, in addition to Spicers in Canada, Shippers Supply and All Graphic Supplies operated as separate entities since being acquired in December 2017 and February 2020, respectively.

Shippers Supply is based in Edmonton, AB and operating from nine locations is a respected manufacturer and distributor of industrial supplies and packaging products across Western Canada. All Graphic Supplies, based in Mississauga, ON, is a leading distributor of media and turnkey equipment solutions to the sign graphics, textile, digital label and specialty product market operating from six Canadian locations as well as the Caribbean (Trinidad and Tobago).

"Both Shippers Supply and All Graphic Supplies have proven incredibly beneficial additions to the company," said Spicers Canada President Cory Turner. "Since their acquisitions, all three organizations have used the opportunity to not only fully understand all available solutions, resources and assets, but also find ways to work collaboratively in the pursuit of unified success."

Jerry Pierce, VP Sales -Shippers Supply, added, "I am excited we are creating a single brand that will provide many benefits for our customers, suppliers and most of all our incredible employees!" Chris DeSouza, President of All Graphic Supplies, added, "We are excited to enhance our combined customer, supplier, and team experiences as we optimistically look to the future."

Turner adds that with this change, our Canadian customers will enjoy full and easier access to everything the company has to offer while creating brand clarity and simplicity that will ensure the experience with the company is reliable, consistent and recognizable no matter which area of the country you live in. Customers will notice highly visible changes, including signage, trucks, websites and marketing materials beginning to reflect the single brand in the first half of 2021.

About Spicers Canada…Backed by a fifth-generation family-owned company, Spicers Canada is a leading distributor of commercial print and business papers, specialty products, graphic solutions, sign & display equipment and materials, and industrial supplies and packaging products based in Vaughan, Ontario and operating from 27 regional centres. For more information on Spicers Canada, visit spicerscanada.ca

SOURCE Central National Gottesman Inc.

Related Links

http://spicerscanada.ca

