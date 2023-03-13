Spices And Seasonings Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.01% from 2022 to 2027, Growing awareness of the medicinal benefits to boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global spices and seasonings market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,957.05 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.01% during the forecast period. Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (retail, food service, and industrial), product (salt and salt substitutes, pepper, dried herbs, and individual spices), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, Badshah Masala, De Silva Brothers and Co., Dohler GmbH, DS Group, EVEREST Food Products Pvt. Ltd., Frontier Co. op, Fuchs North America, Kerry Group Plc, Mahashian Di Hatti Pvt. Ltd., McCormick and Co. Inc., Organic Spices Inc., Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Co., Unilever PLC, Woodland Foods Ltd., Zoff Foods Pvt. Ltd., ARIAKE JAPAN Co. Ltd., and C.H. Guenther and Son Inc. are some of the major vendors in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Spices and Seasonings Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Global Spices and Seasonings Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

The market share growth of the retail segment is prominent in the global spices and seasonings market during the forecast period. This segment consists of packaged spices and seasonings sold to consumers through various retail stores like supermarkets, hypermarkets, grocery stores, organic stores, and convenience stores.

Several retailers, specially organized retailers are focusing on the expansion of their stores in local and regional markets through offline channels. For instance, Avenue Supermarts Ltd., which operates DMart stores increased its number of stores from 155 in FY2018 to 176 in FY2019 in India. These factors are expected to increase the demand for the global spices and seasoning market during the forecast period.

. These factors are expected to increase the demand for the global spices and seasoning market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global spices and seasonings market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global spices and seasonings market.

North America is estimated to contribute to 32% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for spices and seasonings, new product launches, and the rapid penetration of online platforms to purchase spices and seasonings are major growth drivers.

The growing Asian population in the region is also contributing to the market growth during the forecast period. Hence, factors like the growing Asian population and new product launches are expected to drive regional market growth during the forecast period in North America.

Hence, factors like the growing Asian population and new product launches are expected to drive regional market growth during the forecast period in North America .

Global Spices And Seasonings Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth



There is a growing awareness of the health benefits of spices and seasonings among consumers, which is a major driver for market growth.

Increasing awareness of spices' medicinal benefits, flavor, and taste is also a key driver. Spices have antioxidant, antiseptic, and pain-relieving properties and can be used in multiple ways.

Vendors in the market have taken up campaigns encouraging consumers to try recipes at home. For instance, spices and seasoning brands like McCormick and Kerry have started social media campaigns on Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter to establish their brand identities.

Hence, the growing awareness of medicinal benefits is expected to drive the global spices and seasonings market growth.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rising number of private-label brands is an emerging trend in the market. Private-label food ingredients like spices and seasonings are becoming a key focus area for retailers globally.

Private-label food ingredients like spices and seasonings are becoming a key focus area for retailers globally. Many private-label brands sell different types of spices and seasonings to increase their profitability, contributing to the growth of the global market.

For instance, several retailers in India such as More Supermarket, Big Bazar, Star Bazar by TATA, Grofers, and Big Basket offer a wide range of spices and seasoning products through their private label brands. Such factors are estimated to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The uncertain climatic conditions in numerous spice-producing countries are a major challenge to the global spices and seasonings market growth.

Adverse weather conditions such as drought, frosts, pestilence, and floods can affect the quality of the raw materials used in spices and seasonings production.

The fluctuating prices of raw materials are a major factor influencing the prices of spices and seasonings.

High-demand spices like black pepper can experience supply volatility because of the severe drought and unexpected rains.

What are the key data covered in this Spices and Seasonings Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the spices and seasonings market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the spices and seasonings market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the spices and seasonings market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of spices and seasonings market vendors

