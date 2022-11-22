Spices Market to observe USD 2.35 Bn incremental growth; Significant growth expected in powder spices segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Spices Market by Form and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 2.35 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key revenue-generating segments, regional growth opportunities, product launches, vendor landscape, and much more. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Download a Free PDF Report Sample

By form, the global spices market is segmented as powder, whole, and chopped. The powder form of spices is finely grounded spices, such as chili powder, turmeric powder, and garam masala. This can be either a mix of spices together to form a complex spice powder such as garam masala or powders of coriander, cumin, cloves, cinnamon, and nutmeg. These powder spices are commonly used in South Asian countries such as India, Nepal, and China. Among these, garam masala is a popular Indian spice blend used to flavor soup recipes, stews, and curries. It is a commonly used spice in Indian cuisine, which is amazingly warm and fragrant. These powders have many health benefits also, like antioxidants, regulating blood pressure, increasing nutrient absorption capacity, reducing inflammation, and improving heart health. All these factors are fostering the growth of the segment. Discover potential segments in the market. Buy Report!

The global spices market is fragmented with the presence of several regional and international players. The vendors are focusing on new product launches and inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to remain competitive in the market. Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Dohler GmbH, DS Group, Everest Spices, Kerry Group Plc, Kikkoman Corp., McCormick and Co. Inc., Olam International Ltd., SAIGON HANOI IMEXCO Ltd., and The Bart Ingredients Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Although the growing awareness about the health benefits of organic spices will offer immense growth opportunities, stringent regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the spices market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the spices market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The blended spices market share in India should rise by USD 896.57 million from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 14.27%. The rising awareness about the health benefits of blended spices is notably driving the blended spices market growth in India . However, factors such as fluctuations in the prices of blended masala ingredients may impede the market growth.

should rise by from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 14.27%. The rising awareness about the health benefits of blended spices is notably driving the blended spices market growth in . However, factors such as fluctuations in the prices of blended masala ingredients may impede the market growth. The ethnic foods market share is expected to increase by USD 22.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.15%. The increasing popularity of Italian cuisine is notably driving the ethnic foods market growth. However, factors such as the fluctuating prices of raw materials may impede the market growth.

Spices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Dohler GmbH, DS Group, Everest Spices, Kerry Group Plc, Kikkoman Corp., McCormick and Co. Inc., Olam International Ltd., SAIGON HANOI IMEXCO Ltd., and The Bart Ingredients Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

