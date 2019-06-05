Spiceworks Expands Intent-Based Targeting Capabilities to Help Technology Brands Engage Businesses In-Market for Security, Cloud, and Business Application Technologies

AUSTIN, Texas, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiceworks, the marketplace that connects the technology industry, today announced an expansion of its existing intent-based targeting capabilities to include 13 new technology categories across Security, Business Applications, and Cloud Services. More than 150 of the world's most innovative B2B technology brands use Spiceworks intent-powered email, content syndication, and advertising products to accelerate their sales cycles and engage businesses - and the buyers within them - that are in-market to purchase technology products and services.

Spiceworks can now help technology brands engage in-market businesses across 27 technology categories, nearly doubling the 14 previously introduced options. New, more targeted technology categories in Security include Endpoint Security, Network Security, Database Security, Compliance Management, and Cloud Security. New targeting options in the Cloud category include Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Cloud Migration, and Infrastructure Management and Monitoring. Lastly, new segments in the Business Application category include HR Software, CRM and Marketing Automation Software, ERP Systems and Supply Chain Management Software, Productivity Software, and Business Intelligence and Analytics. In each of these technology categories, Spiceworks has identified from 5,000 to over 200,000 businesses that are currently in market for a variety of technology solutions.

Spiceworks intent-based targeting capabilities are fueled by the most comprehensive set of first-party insights in the B2B technology market, including interactions across the Spiceworks products that technology buyers connect to and trust to run their businesses. Products including Topic Discussions, Product Reviews, Inventory, Help Desk, and Learning Modules generate billions of intent signals, providing the intelligence brands need to identify in-market businesses, understand their buying journeys, and ultimately accelerate their sales cycles.

"We continue to invest in our team of data scientists, new AI technologies, and the products that fuel our unique ability to more directly connect technology buyers and sellers throughout the B2B purchase journey," said Manish Dixit, senior vice president of products and engineering at Spiceworks. "Ultimately, our goal is to reduce friction in the business technology buying process by delivering greater insights for technology buyers and the intelligence technology brands need so both can more efficiently connect in the $3 trillion IT industry."

Spiceworks intent-based targeting capabilities will be available for new Security, Business Application, and Cloud technology categories in June 2019. Intent-based targeting can be activated across Spiceworks' marketing solution suite including email, content syndication, display, and audience extension.

About Spiceworks

Spiceworks is the marketplace that connects the technology industry to help technology buyers and sellers get their jobs done, every day. The company helps people in the world's businesses to find, adopt, and manage the latest technologies while also helping IT brands build, market, and support better products and services. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Spiceworks empowers people to use technology to make their organizations, their communities, and the world better.

