Spiceworks Hires James Pinckney as Senior Vice President of Revenue

"James' passion for technology and extensive experience growing and managing billion-dollar organizations will help us capitalize on the growth opportunities in front of us," said J Scott Di Valerio, chief operating and financial officer at Spiceworks. "James is a proven leader with an exceptional ability to create and implement effective sales strategies, develop leaders, and improve processes that drive business results. He's been in our customers' shoes, and we couldn't be more pleased to have his expertise on the team."

James has more than 25 years of experience in management, business strategy and planning, sales, and operations at small-to-medium sized businesses as well as Fortune 500 companies. His past roles include chief strategy, sales, and services officer at Outerwall, vice president of the SMB and consumer business at Lenovo, and executive positions at Microsoft, including vice president of worldwide field sales and general manager of emerging markets and business planning for the OEM division. James has also served in executive positions at The Sabre Group and Hitachi.

"Spiceworks – its technology, people, and insights – is unique in the B2B technology arena," said James Pinckney. "The company has successfully built a highly engaged audience of millions of technology buyers, a customer base representing the 'who's who' of technology brands, and a technology platform that drives business results for both. I'm thrilled to be joining the team and am incredibly excited to help this company continue to reshape the IT industry."

About Spiceworks

Spiceworks is the platform that connects the IT industry to help technology buyers and sellers get their jobs done, every day. The company empowers the world's businesses to find, adopt, and manage the latest technologies while also helping IT brands build, market, and support better products and services. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Spiceworks makes IT easy, and enjoyable, for everyone. For more information, visit http://www.spiceworks.com.

Connect with Spiceworks on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Spiceworks and follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/spiceworks.

Spiceworks is a registered trademark of Spiceworks, Inc. All other names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

