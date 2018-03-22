Spiceworks Names Nicole Tanzillo Vice President of Business Operations

"Nicole is a transformative force that's been instrumental in reshaping Spiceworks into the company we are today – a platform that connects millions of technology buyers and hundreds of technology brands to help drive their businesses forward," said Jay Hallberg, CEO and co-founder of Spiceworks. "She possesses an innate ability to influence and drive positive change across our business while personifying our cultural cornerstones of passion, creativity, and ownership, day in and day out. The entire Spiceworks family is thrilled she's taking on this new opportunity as our first VP of business operations to build on our momentum and drive sustainable growth."

Prior to her role as the executive director of product operations, Nicole's former positions at Spiceworks include serving as the director of growth and director of IT marketing. Over the last seven years, Nicole has helped Spiceworks evolve its core product and monetization strategies, jumpstart its SEO initiatives, launch new products, and create unique programs like Spiceworks University.

Before joining Spiceworks, Nicole served as the head of marketing at Surgient and held several leadership positions at National Instruments, including the interim general manager of the Toronto office, global marketing and sales manager, European sales and marketing manager, and senior product marketing manager.

"It's been an incredible experience seeing Spiceworks grow and evolve over the past seven years, and I'm even more excited today about what we're building than the day I joined," said Nicole Tanzillo. "As a purpose-driven organization, we continue to stay true to our mission and values, simultaneously creating value for our users and building a fantastic place to work for our employees. I'm thrilled and humbled by the opportunity to take on this new role helping lead Spiceworks on this amazing journey.

