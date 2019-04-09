Spiceworks Opens Development Center in Hyderabad, India

AUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiceworks, the marketplace that connects the IT industry, today announced the opening of its India Development Center in Hyderabad, India. The new office expands Spiceworks product, engineering and development footprint beyond North America and furthers the company's focus on building products and experiences that deliver greater insights for technology buyers, intelligence for technology vendors, and direct connections between buyers and sellers in the $3 trillion IT industry.

Additionally, Spiceworks announced the appointment of Talgan Kumar Rao as head of its new Center. With more than 15 years of experience in IT, including senior positions at Microsoft, Syngenta, and Infosys, Talgan will oversee operations, hiring, and day-to-day management of the Center.

"I'm excited to lead our operations in India and a team that will help build the IT marketplace technology buyers and sellers across the world use to connect with one another," said Talgan. "By applying artificial intelligence, natural language processing, and the latest analytics technologies to our unique data set, we have an enormous opportunity to reshape how technology buyers and sellers get their jobs done."

Hyderabad, India will serve as Spiceworks third office — joining its headquarters in Austin, Texas and its European hub in London, in addition to remote employees throughout the United States, Germany, Spain, and Australia. The new Development Center will be comprised of software engineers, product managers, and data scientists.

"As an organization serving technology buyers and sellers around the world, it's imperative our Product and Engineering team is thinking, executing, and working globally as well," said Manish Dixit, senior vice president of Products and Engineering at Spiceworks. "Our India Development Center will be instrumental in furthering our mission to provide technology buyers and sellers with the insight, intelligence, and connections they need to support their businesses and drive growth."

About Spiceworks

Spiceworks is the marketplace that connects the IT industry to help technology buyers and sellers get their jobs done, every day. The company helps people in the world's businesses find, adopt, and manage the latest technologies while also helping IT brands build, market, and support better products and services. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Spiceworks empowers people to use technology to make their organizations, their communities, and the world better. For more information, visit http://www.spiceworks.com.

Connect with Spiceworks on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Spiceworks and follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/spiceworks.

Spiceworks is a registered trademark of Spiceworks, Inc. All other names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Risa Kleen

Spiceworks

press@spiceworks.com

SOURCE Spiceworks

Related Links

https://www.spiceworks.com

