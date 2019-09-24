Spiceworks Previews New Solution to Accelerate How Technology Brands Identify and Engage Their Next Customer

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at SpiceWorld 2019 , Spiceworks previewed Account Intelligence, a new AI-powered solution to enable B2B technology brands to optimize their marketing and sales efforts by delivering the intelligence they need on businesses currently in-market for their products and services. Account Intelligence can help technology brands increase their sales velocity, improve conversion rates, and ensure the success of their account-based marketing (ABM) and sales efforts by providing real-time visibility into business purchase signals and an actionable, prioritized list of the most-likely-to-buy prospects.

"Spiceworks is rethinking how technology buyers and sellers connect in the nearly $4 trillion IT industry in a way that reduces friction for both parties," said Manish Dixit, senior vice president of products and engineering at Spiceworks. "We're using artificial intelligence to transform buyer intent signals into actionable intelligence for technology brands which they can use to help create a better experience for technology buyers and simultaneously grow their businesses."

Account Intelligence helps technology brands connect with in-market businesses at the right time with the right message

The B2B technology purchase journey is growing in complexity, and as a result, marketing and sales professionals are facing two major challenges: a lack of visibility and declining results. First, it's difficult to identify when buyers are in market and ready to purchase, often resulting in the inefficient use of marketing and sales spend. Secondly, the traditional tactics of capturing and accelerating demand are yielding fewer opportunities as buyers become more frustrated with irrelevant sales calls and marketing emails that aren't tailored to their needs.

Spiceworks Account Intelligence can help address these challenges by providing technology brands with unique insights into the business buying cycle, surfacing actionable intelligence on organizations that are in-market to buy and enabling B2B marketers and sales professionals to focus on customers and prospects who show purchase intent. The key features and functionality of Spiceworks Account Intelligence include:

Account prioritization : Based on purchase intent signals from buyers across an entire organization, the solution provides technology brands with a prioritized list of businesses currently in-market for their products and services. This can help brands optimize their ABM efforts and focus on businesses most likely to purchase their solutions. Technology brands can also upload their own list of customers and prospects to understand current purchase intent levels.

: Based on purchase intent signals from buyers across an entire organization, the solution provides technology brands with a prioritized list of businesses currently in-market for their products and services. This can help brands optimize their ABM efforts and focus on businesses most likely to purchase their solutions. Technology brands can also upload their own list of customers and prospects to understand current purchase intent levels. Purchase intent trends: Spiceworks Account Intelligence also provides technology brands with in-depth intelligence on each in-market business, including their purchase intent strength, how purchase intent is trending over time, and when they're most likely to make a purchase based on where they are in the buying cycle. This helps technology brands connect with in-market businesses at the right time with the right message.

Spiceworks Account Intelligence also provides technology brands with in-depth intelligence on each in-market business, including their purchase intent strength, how purchase intent is trending over time, and when they're most likely to make a purchase based on where they are in the buying cycle. This helps technology brands connect with in-market businesses at the right time with the right message. Competitive insights: The solution also enables technology vendors to see the competitors their target accounts are evaluating and their brand affinity scores based on the current technologies deployed on their network. This can help technology brands position their products and solutions appropriately and deliver the best solution at the right price.

Spiceworks Account Intelligence is fueled by one of the most comprehensive sets of first-party intent data in the B2B technology market, including interactions across Spiceworks products that technology buyers use and trust to run their businesses. Spiceworks products -- including topic discussions, product reviews, network inventory, help desk, and learning modules -- generate billions of intent signals, providing valuable intelligence technology brands can use to help identify in-market businesses, understand their buying journeys, and ultimately accelerate their sales cycles.

Spiceworks Account Intelligence is currently in beta and will be generally available through the Spiceworks Control Center in Q1 2020.

About Spiceworks

Spiceworks , part of Ziff Davis B2B, connects the technology industry to help technology buyers and sellers get their jobs done. The company helps people in the world's businesses to find, adopt, and manage the latest technologies while also helping IT brands build, market, and sell better products and services. For more information, visit http://www.spiceworks.com .

