Spiceworks Unveils New AI-Powered Insights to Simplify How Businesses Research, Buy, and Manage Technology

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at SpiceWorld 2019 , Spiceworks unveiled new AI-powered insights to enable businesses – and the technology professionals within them – to research, buy, and manage technology more efficiently. Integrated and surfaced across Spiceworks products, the actionable insights can help millions of IT professionals predict their organizations' future technology challenges and connect them with recommended solutions and the vendors who can help in their moments of need.

"Spiceworks has become a trusted technology marketplace by connecting technology professionals with the people, tools, and information they need to answer the tough IT questions faced by businesses worldwide," said Manish Dixit, senior vice president of product and engineering at Spiceworks. "As the technology landscape gets more complex, we're using advanced AI capabilities and harnessing the collective knowledge of the IT community to provide more accurate, personalized insights at scale, simplifying both the B2B purchase journey and how technology professionals get their jobs done."

Spiceworks insights help technology buyers cut through the noise and quickly find the right solution

In the nearly $4 trillion business technology market, IT professionals operate in a landscape that constantly shifts and expands. However, with limited time and resources, it's difficult for IT professionals to sort through an overwhelming volume of information to find the trusted resources and experts throughout the technology purchase journey. According to Spiceworks research, identifying the right solution for their organization's needs is the biggest challenge technology buyers face during the purchase process.

Spiceworks is addressing this challenge by using artificial intelligence to connect IT professionals with actionable insights designed to help them to cut through the noise, find trusted resources, and make technology decisions with more confidence. Examples of AI-powered insights surfaced across Spiceworks products and easily accessible in IT professionals' existing workflows include:

Business insights: New business-level insights help IT professionals proactively take steps to improve their organization's technology environment based on what's working for companies of similar sizes and in related industries. For example, actionable insights are now surfaced in Spiceworks Help Desk Online to help IT professionals identify unusual activity, such as a high volume of networking issues, and directly connect them with vendors that can provide solution alternatives, upgrade plans, and best practices for their unique needs.



Technology insights: Spiceworks is also surfacing new product insights across topic discussions and product review pages, enabling IT professionals to quickly shortlist, evaluate, and compare solutions as they actively research new technologies. The insights recommend solutions that are trending in similar companies and allow IT professionals to directly connect with product experts to continue the vetting process.



Personal insights: New personal insights can help IT professionals reduce the time it takes to solve technical problems by identifying subject matter experts in specific technologies and fields, such as PowerShell, virtualization, endpoint security, and more. Helpful contributions in Spiceworks, including technical how-tos and "best answers," inform the algorithms used to identify IT professionals' area of expertise and provide guidance on who to connect with when seeking technology advice.



Market insights: In the coming months, Spiceworks will also leverage AI technologies and the voice of its community to map the market of technology vendors across various categories, such as security, laptops, storage and backup, and more. Surfaced in product pages across Spiceworks, market maps will compare technology vendors based on brand adoption and user satisfaction, enabling IT professionals to stay up to date on how the technology market is shifting and which vendors should be considered in the purchase process.

In addition to surfacing personalized insights, Spiceworks is also enabling real-time, human-to-human connections between technology buyers and sellers who are positioned to help. Today, Spiceworks announced a new service provider matching solution designed to connect technology professionals with IT service providers in Spiceworks based on their organization's location, project needs, and technology environment. IT service providers receive real-time notifications when an IT professional requests to connect for help, including everything from cloud migration support to network planning and implementation.

By applying artificial intelligence to its unique, first-party data, Spiceworks will continue to develop new insights and solutions that help connect IT professionals to the people and resources they need to anticipate their technology challenges, make technology decisions with confidence, and drive their businesses forward.

Spiceworks , part of Ziff Davis B2B, connects the technology industry to help technology buyers and sellers get their jobs done. The company helps people in the world's businesses to find, adopt, and manage the latest technologies while also helping IT brands build, market, and sell better products and services.

