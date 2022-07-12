'Spicy' Entrepreneur Chanel Murphy-Lowe Launches One of Oprah's Favorite Things at Bergdorf Goodman, Nordstrom, and Saks Off Fifth

MIAMI, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired culinary artist Chanel Murphy-Lowe, founder and CEO of My Fabulous Food, is taking the retail industry by storm. The fashion forward foodie's ultra-luxe sea salt gift sets made their debut on shelves at Bergdorf Goodman in the exclusive Midtown Manhattan district and are launching online at Nordstrom and Saks Off Fifth in August of this year.

Founder and CEO Chanel Murphy-Lowe My Fabulous Food Gift Box and Sea Salts

These upscale retailers known for stocking exclusive merchandise for the most discerning tastes have opened their doors to Chanel's wares. Nordstrom, a century-old retailer with a nose for what's trending, was the first to sign the progressive Fifteen Percent Pledge to help Black businesses thrive. Chanel is proud to say her African American, female-owned luxury brand is represented at these prestigious venues.

Chanel is reimagining the rich spice market through My Fabulous Food. According to Mrs. Murphy-Lowe, "I have merged fashion with food – literally. My mission is to create products that are healthy for you and are beautiful enough to display in your kitchen." The 5'8" fashionista merges her eye for high style with cuisine, bringing haute couture into the kitchen. My Fabulous Food's products make the perfect gift for special occasions and holidays. Those who appreciate and enjoy the finer things will be impressed with their flavor and luxurious packaging. Home chefs and food aficionados will be especially drawn to these lavish products for their own kitchen.

Chanel's gourmet gambles are taking her places where even the "Queen of All Media" noticed her blends. Chanel launched the My Fabulous Food seasoning line in 2018, and in just two years, her Luxury Black Lava and Alaea Sea Salt gift set was named one of Oprah's Favorite Things. To quote Oprah in her December 2020 issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, "The red grains in alaea salt get their color from baked clay and make a fine finish for any dish, while the dark grains in black lava salt come from volcanic charcoal, whose smokiness complements grilled steak. This duo is literally the salt of the earth.''

For more information on My Fabulous Food's collection, visit MyFabulousFood.com and follow the company on social media @MyFabulousFood.

Contact: Chanel Murphy-Lowe

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 704-361-9570

Website: MyFabulousFood.com

SOURCE My Fabulous Food