Spider Grills Evolves the Charcoal Kettle Grill with the Launch of "The Huntsman"

ATHENS, Ga., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spider Grills, the pioneering grill tech company known for its revolutionary Weber Kettle accessories is thrilled to announce the launch of its first standalone grill, The Huntsman Kettle Kamado Grill. Engineered to be the most durable, user friendly, and efficient charcoal grill on the market, The Huntsman is not just a grill; it's a legacy you'll pass down through generations.

Seeking to offer something new without reinventing the wheel, Spider Grills reimagined the traditional kettle and kamado style grills into one outdoor grilling beast. The counter-weighted, hinging lid with one-handed latch & seal makes operating your grill simple, without compromising durability or versatility. Built like a tank and constructed with 5mm carbon steel, The Huntsman can endure years of heavy use. Better yet, these features not only protect your grill investment, but they keep temperatures and flavors locked in, making cooking with charcoal more efficient than ever. From searing steaks to smoking briskets, The Huntsman is built to handle any culinary challenge with ease.

But what truly sets The Huntsman apart is the integration of the grilling technology that put Spider Grills on the map. Every Huntsman is equipped with the Spider Venom—a fan-powered, Wi-Fi controller for charcoal—allowing users to monitor and control their cooking process remotely via smartphone. Gone are the days of fiddling with complicated charcoal methods and stalled out or over done cooks. Whether you're setting a pork butt to smoke all day or lighting up the grill quickly for backyard burgers, you can manage the entire cook from the palm of your hand, wherever you go. It doesn't get more "set it and forget it" than this.

The Huntsman charcoal kettle grill is now available for limited pre-order on the Spider Grills website. For more information about The Huntsman and other products from Spider Grills, visit spidergrills.com.

Spider Grills is an experienced grilling tech company dedicated to revolutionizing the way people cook outdoors. With a focus on innovation and accessibility, Spider Grills designs and manufactures high-quality grilling products that combine cutting-edge technology with exceptional performance.

