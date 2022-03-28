Spider-Man: No Way Home and "Ted Lasso" Publicity Campaigns Win Top Honors at the 59th Annual ICG Publicists Awards

FRANCES FORD COPPOLA is Feted with the Lifetime Achievement Award; MICHAEL DE LUCA & PAMELA ABDY Receive the Motion Picture Showpersons Award; STERLIN HARJO & TAIKA WAITITI Accept the TV Showpersons Award

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ICG Publicists (The International Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600) today announced winners of its 59th Annual ICG Publicists Awards, returning live to The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony Pictures Entertainment / Marvel Studios) won top honors, the Maxwell Weinberg Award for Motion Picture Publicity Campaign, presented by publicist Eileen Peterson (The Godfather: Part ll). "Ted Lasso" (Apple+) won the Maxwell Weinberg Award for Television Publicity Campaign, presented by actor Lisa Ann Walter (Abbott Elementary). This year's luncheon was chaired by Tim Menke (Publicist, International Theatrical, Paramount Pictures) and by Sheryl Main (Unit Publicist). More than 700 industry leaders attended, including guild members, Hollywood public relations and marketing executives, producers, studio and network executives, celebrities, and press.

"It was great to once again take time to celebrate publicists with our annual Awards Luncheon. A big congratulations to all of today's award nominees and recipients," said Menke.

Francis Ford Coppola received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrating his prolific career as an internationally acclaimed producer/director/writer and spotlighting The Godfather's 50th Anniversary. The award was presented by Coppola's close friend Sid Ganis, Emmy-winning producer and past president of the Motion Picture Academy. A comprehensive clip reel was shown spotlighting the spectrum of Coppola's body of work including Apocalypse Now, The Godfather, The Godfather: Part ll, Tucker: The Man and His Dream, The Cotton Club, The Conversation, Peggy Sue Got Married, and Bram Stoker's Dracula, among others. Among his numerous additional accolades, Coppola has earned five Oscars, 48 additional awards, and 55 nominations.

Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, whose stewardship of the iconic MGM studios has embraced a new direction of supporting filmmaker-driven materials, were honored with the prestigious Motion Picture Showpersons of the Year Award for their historic contributions to the art of cinema, presented by actress Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza). Their films have received eight Oscar® nominations, including Licorice Pizza for Best Picture, House of Gucci and No Time to Die, which has had a global box office gross of $774 million. Additional notable 2021 films include Candyman, The Addams Family 2, Respect, Wrath of Man and Flag Day.

Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, multi-award-winning co-creators and executive producers of the acclaimed TV series, "Reservation Dogs," were given the Television Showman of the Year Award, presented by actor Zahn McClarnon ("Reservation Dogs"). FX's groundbreaking "Reservation Dogs" is the first TV series to feature an all-Indigenous team of writers, directors, and series regulars.

The Les Mason Award, the highest honor the publicists can bestow on one of its own members, resulted in a tie and was presented to both Sheryl Main and David Waldman (EVP Domestic Publicity, Paramount Pictures) by Johnny Knoxville (Jackass Forever). The Publicist of the Year Award was bestowed upon Marshall Weinbaum (Studio Global Publicist, Walt Disney Studios), presented by David Alvarez (West Side Story). The Bob Yeager Award for Community Service was given to Chrissy Quesada Valentine, (VP Global Still Photography, Sony Pictures Entertainment) for her passionate efforts, energy, and talents to help advance the cause of animal rights and welfare, presented by Monica Guzman (Sr. Photo Editor, Sony) and Holly Connors (VP Worldwide Photography, Paramount).

Honors for Excellence in Still Photography were awarded to Matt Kennedy (Motion Pictures) and Atsushi Nishijima (Television) respectively, presented by Gerald 'Mac" McRaney ("NCIS: Los Angeles"). Adam Weissler from "Extra TV" was honored with the Press Award, presented by Michelle Hurd ("Star Trek: Picard"). The International Media Award was presented to Dean McCarthy (Hit.com.au, Australia) by actor Garret Dillahunt (Ambulance).

The winners at the 59th Annual ICG Publicists Awards:

MAXWELL WEINBERG MOTION PICTURE PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN: The union publicists who worked on publicity campaigns on behalf of:

***WINNER: Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony Pictures Entertainment / Marvel Studios)

MAXWELL WEINBERG TELEVISION PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN The union publicists who worked on publicity campaigns on behalf of:

***WINNER: "Ted Lasso" – Sarah Carragher, Apple TV+

LES MASON AWARD FOR CAREER ACHIEVEMENT IN PUBLICITY ***TIE

***WINNER - Sheryl Main - Unit Publicist

***WINNER - David Waldman - EVP Domestic Publicity, Paramount Pictures

PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR AWARD

***WINNER - Marshall Weinbaum - Studio Global Publicist, Walt Disney Studios

BOB YEAGER AWARD FOR COMMUNITY SERVICE

***WINNER - Chrissy Quesada, VP Still Photography, Sony Pictures Entertainment

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD - MOTION PICTURES

***WINNER - Matt Kennedy

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD - TELEVISION

***WINNER - Atsushi Nishijima

PRESS AWARD

***WINNER - Adam Weissler – "Extra TV"



INTERNATIONAL MEDIA AWARD

***WINNER - Dean McCarthy - Hit.com.au (Australia)

Also attending the ICG Publicist Awards were Rebecca Rhine, ICG Local 600, National Executive Director,

Matt Loeb, IATSE International President; Mike Miller, IATSE International Vice President; and Thom Davis, IATSE 2nd International Vice President.

The 59th Annual ICG Publicists Awards gratefully acknowledges the following sponsors including LUMINARY SPONSORS: Apple TV+, Deadline Hollywood, FX Networks, Junket Productions Inc., MGM Studios, Netflix, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal Pictures, The Walt Disney Studios, Warner Bros. Pictures / Legendary Pictures; ICON SPONSORS : Amazon Studios / Prime Video, The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix, SAG-AFTRA, Universal Pictures, Variety, The Walt Disney Studios; STAR SPONSOR : Digital Fusion; CELEBRITY SPONSOR : SHOOT.

ABOUT THE ICG PUBLICISTS: Entertainment publicists first formed a union in 1937 as the Screen Publicists Guild, later becoming the Publicists Guild. In 2002, the Publicists Guild merged with the International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600). The first Publicists Awards Luncheon was held in 1964 and has since grown to an event attended annually by around 800 publicists, press, motion picture and television industry leaders, and other IATSE leaders. Motion Picture and Television Showmanship Awards and Lifetime Achievement Awards have been bestowed upon numerous esteemed actors, directors, and executives. Additional awards include the Maxwell Weinberg Awards for a Television Publicity Campaign and for a Motion Picture Publicity Campaign, Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity, and the Bob Yeager Award for Community Service. The Guild also publishes the Annual ICG Publicists Directory. For more information about the ICG Publicists Awards, visit: www.icg600.com/ABOUT-US/Awards/Publicists-Awards #PublicistsAwards

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL CINEMATOGRAPHERS GUILD (ICG) IATSE Local 600: The International Cinematographers Guild represents approximately 9,000 members who work in film, television, and commercials as directors of photography, camera operators, digital imaging technicians, visual effects supervisors, still photographers, camera assistants, film loaders, all members of camera crews, and publicists. The first cinematographers' union was established in New York in 1926, followed by unions in Los Angeles and Chicago, but it wasn't until 1996 that Local 600 was born as a national guild. ICG's ongoing activities include the Emerging Cinematographer Awards and the Publicists Awards Luncheon. The Guild also publishes the award-winning ICG Magazine.

