SpiderOak Appoints Kip Gering as New Chief Revenue Officer

Veteran Cybersecurity Executive to Drive Revenue Growth and Market Expansion

RESTON, Va., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SpiderOak, the leader in zero-trust cybersecurity solutions for next-generation space systems, is proud to announce the appointment of Kip Gering as the company's new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Gering will report directly to the CEO and will oversee the sales, business development, and marketing departments from SpiderOak's headquarters in Reston.

Gering brings more than 25 years of extensive experience in the cybersecurity, defense, and industrial IoT sectors. In his new role at SpiderOak, Gering will be responsible for executing the corporate plan, identifying new market opportunities, and driving revenue performance through strategic sales and partnerships.

Most recently, Gering served as a senior sales and business development executive at Xage Security, a provider of universal zero-trust access management software to industrial enterprises and the federal government. At Xage, he played a pivotal role in helping enterprises and the DoD secure, manage, and transform digital operations across operational technology (OT), information technology (IT), and cloud environments.

"The cybersecurity landscape is undergoing a significant transformation with the adoption of zero trust frameworks replacing static network-based perimeter approaches used in the past. said Gering. "SpiderOak stands at the forefront of this transformation by delivering data, application, and device protection across any network enabling our defense ecosystem partners to prevent disruptions and block cyberattacks. Our ability to deliver low-footprint, decentralized services across any mission system or architecture is critical to protecting the warfighter and meeting the most demanding mission needs whether in space or the tactical edge. I am thrilled to join SpiderOak to continue the adoption of our solution in the defense sector and have the opportunity to provide these same protections and capabilities to various commercial sectors".

Before his tenure at Xage Security, Gering held executive roles in marketing and product management at NES and Itron, where he contributed to the deployment of some of the first IoT networks connecting millions of devices and developed critical operational, security, and analytics applications for utilities worldwide. Gering's career began as a commissioned officer in the United States Air Force, where he served on active duty deploying and operating advanced space systems, assessing spacecraft vulnerabilities to direct energy threats, and delivering new cyber capabilities to the Air Force Space Command.

"Kip's extensive background in cybersecurity and his proven track record in driving sales and business development make him an invaluable asset to SpiderOak," said Dave Pearah, CEO of SpiderOak. His experience at Xage Security, where he led efforts in transforming digital operations through zero-trust solutions, aligns perfectly with our mission. I am confident that Kip's leadership will be instrumental in transforming our sales organization, driving growth, and expanding our market reach. His strategic vision and deep industry knowledge will undoubtedly propel SpiderOak to new heights."

Gering holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics from The Citadel and an MBA from Gonzaga University.

About SpiderOak

SpiderOak is a 100% U.S.-owned and operated software company that delivers end-to-end cybersecurity and resiliency solutions for civil, military, and commercial space operations. Our commercially available products are built upon a foundation of zero-trust encryption, ephemeral cryptographic keys, and distributed ledger technology, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of your most sensitive data in the space domain. For more information about SpiderOak products, services, or business development opportunities, visit ( http://www.spideroak.com ).

For inquiries, please call SpiderOak at (866) 432-9888 ext. 6 or write to [email protected] .

