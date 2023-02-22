SpiderOak Named One of Via Satellite's 10 Hottest Companies in Satellite for 2023

Via Satellite editors Mark Holmes, Rachel Jewett and Jeffrey Hill stated, "SpiderOak is one of a new generation, a new breed of companies, that are focused on the security of these systems. It is a pioneer in many ways, but its work has also just begun."

In January, SpiderOak announced a $16.4M Series C round led by Empyrean Technology Solutions, a space technology firm backed by Madison Dearborn Capital Partners VII. The company has recently recruited and hired world class space leaders including Charles Beames (Chairman), John Moberly (SVP Space), and now Kelly Price (Director Program Management). SpiderOak also created a new Space Advisory Board made up of highly decorated industry veterans and experts including General Ellen Pawlikowski, Fred Doyle, Admiral James A. "Sandy" Winnefeld, and Lieutenant General Ken Tovo to continue to guide strategic growth in the space industry, focusing particularly on national security.

About SpiderOak

SpiderOak is a 100% U.S.-owned and operated software company that delivers end-to-end cybersecurity solutions for civil, military and commercial space operations. Our commercially available products are built upon a foundation of zero-trust encryption and distributed ledger, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity and availability of your most sensitive data in the space domain. For more information about SpiderOak products, services or business development opportunities, check us out at www.spideroak.com .

