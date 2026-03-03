SpiderOak Selected by the Program Office for U.S. Army Unmanned Aircraft Systems (PMO UAS) to Support Drone Dominance Program

Blue UAS Recognized Assessor to deliver supply chain and cybersecurity evaluations for participating UAS vendors

RESTON, Va., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SpiderOak, a leader in zero-trust cybersecurity solutions and services for space, aerospace, and defense, announced today that it has been awarded a contract by the Program Office for U.S. Army Unmanned Aircraft Systems (PMO UAS) to perform supply chain analysis and cybersecurity assessments for multiple vendors participating in the U.S. Army's Drone Dominance Program (DDP).

SpiderOak, a Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) Blue UAS Recognized Assessor, will apply its Advanced Cyber Threat & Resilience Assessments (ACTRA) methodology to evaluate participating platforms for supply chain integrity, cyber resilience, and compliance with U.S. Government security requirements. The effort supports the Army's push to rapidly field secure, low-cost, unmanned aerial systems at scale.

The Drone Dominance Program, launched in February 2026, is a multi-phase initiative designed to accelerate the evaluation, selection, and production of next-generation small UAS capabilities. The program's initial "Gauntlet" event at Fort Benning, Georgia, brought together 25 vendors for live operational testing, with the goal of selecting up to 12 performers to produce tens of thousands of systems in the near term and scale to hundreds of thousands of units by 2028.

"As unmanned systems scale across modern operations, the integrity of their cyber and supply chain foundations becomes mission critical," said Kip Gering, CEO of SpiderOak. "We are honored to support PMO UAS and the Drone Dominance Program by delivering independent, technically rigorous assessments that help ensure these platforms can be trusted in contested environments."

Through this contract, SpiderOak will conduct deep technical evaluations across hardware, firmware, software, and component provenance. The assessments are designed to identify vulnerabilities, validate compliance with NDAA and NIST requirements, and help program stakeholders make informed risk decisions before systems are fielded.

Advanced Cyber Threat & Resilience Assessments

SpiderOak's Advanced Cyber Threat & Resilience Assessments (ACTRA) delivers comprehensive, threat-informed platform vulnerability assessments for tactical systems and components. For UAS initiatives, SpiderOak provides independent, technically rigorous evaluations across hardware, firmware, software, supply chain provenance, and ownership structures. These assessments support compliance with standards such as NIST 800-171, NIST 800-53, and Executive Order 14028, enabling defense stakeholders to deploy cyber-secure autonomous systems with confidence.

About SpiderOak

SpiderOak is a 100% U.S.-owned and operated company dedicated to solving the computer security challenges of the 21st century. Our technology allows applications to secure all interactions between each other, providing strong assurances of authority and identity, as well as the flexibility to integrate with existing systems, software, and devices beyond centralized cloud services and data centers to the far reaches of the tactical edge. For more information about SpiderOak products, services, or business development opportunities, visit www.spideroak.com.

For media inquiries:

[email protected]

SOURCE SpiderOak Inc.