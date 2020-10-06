SpiderRock Advisors to Provide Risk Management and Income-Focused Options Solutions to Custom SMA Clients on the Envestnet Platform

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SpiderRock Advisors, LLC (SRA), a $1.5 billion asset management firm focused on providing customized option overlay strategies to advisors and institutions, today announced that it will begin offering their option overlay strategies to clients via the Envestnet platform.

Eight customizable option-based overlay strategies from SpiderRock Advisors are now available through an Envestnet custom SMA offering. SRA will offer strategies to hedge concentrated stock positions and broadly diversified portfolios, as well as income-generation strategies using put writing and call writing.

"We are pleased to have SpiderRock's option overlay strategies on our platform," said Jean Heath, CIMA, Head of Asset Manager Network for Envestnet. "We have seen an increased demand from clients for this type of solution and look forward to working with them to ensure our financial wellness platform continues to meet the needs of advisors and their clients."

"2020 has brought risk management to the forefront of all client conversations and portfolio construction," said Eric Metz, SRA President and Chief Investment Officer. "The timing of this initiative is extremely fortuitous as the capital market landscape is causing an unprecedented demand for options-based strategies and solutions. We are excited and honored to be working with Envestnet to bring our solutions to their clients."

About SpiderRock Advisors

SpiderRock Advisors, LLC, headquartered in Chicago, is a tech-enabled asset manager focused exclusively on option strategies. Combining world-class technology with comprehensive derivative expertise, SpiderRock Advisors is making it easy for financial advisors and institutions to add option strategies to their portfolios. As of July 31, SRA manages more than $1.5 billion for firms in the family office, RIA, independent broker/dealer, wirehouse and institutional channels.

Important Disclosures

SpiderRock Advisors and Envestnet are separate and unaffiliated firms, and are not responsible for each other's services or policies. This release should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular product, service, or firm.

