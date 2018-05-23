Spidey Tek Makes World's Strongest Glue

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spidey Tek LLC announces the test results of its groundbreaking multi-purpose, all-natural adhesive Spidey Glue.

Spidey Glue is the initial consumer and commercial product for the company. This amazing, non-toxic, biodegradable, super-strong glue is 10 times stronger than the most widely advertised brand of glue, across many applications. Spidey Glue bonds any surface to any other surface, wood to wood, wood to metal, metal to metal, plastic to metal and wood; it even glues to Teflon.

Adhesive made from Real Spider Silk

In a recent interview, Prof. Randy Lewis, Ph.D., and chief science officer for Spidey Tek, was asked, "With all of the incredible things spider silk does, why make a glue first?" Dr. Lewis replied, "For several reasons, the world needs a non-acidic, natural, super-strong glue for everything from paper-crafting to assembling furniture, to bonding various elements of automobiles together. If you stop and think about all the uses of glues and adhesives in modern life, it is staggering."

Spidey Glue underwent side-by-side analysis with the two major brands of glue readily available to consumer and commercial users alike. Using their top-of-the-line glues to compare with Spidey Glue, the results are reflected in the following charts. The tests were conducted using a variety of materials to be bonded. The Spidey Glue was tested in two forms: a regular liquid and as a spray. The two Spidey Tek columns are denoted by the spider-web imprint on the column.

"Adhesives, such as super glue and other leading adhesive brands, have very little give or strain when bonded. The result is very tightly bound substrates (the pieces that are glued together), but substrates that fail quickly and catastrophically. The bonded materials and the adhesive cannot sustain or absorb forces up to or beyond their adhesive ability. What makes our Spidey adhesives unique is not only their green composition (water solvated spider silk proteins), but the Spidey adhesive can absorb energy by stretching before failing. This is a tremendous advantage for an adhesive in any dynamic environment," stated Spidey Tek CTO Dr. Justin Jones, Ph.D.

Spidey Glue's flexibility is unique to this technology and cannot be duplicated by chemical or man-made components. In addition, Spidey Glue is optically clear.

"As a designer, engineer, scientist and inventor, I have often been confronted with the problem of 'How are we going to hold these parts together under the stress they will be subjected to?' In some cases, we could not complete the project for want of a workable adhesive," said Spidey Tek CEO Roberto Velozzi. "The worldwide market for glues and adhesives will be over $50 billion by 2020. We feel that this is an excellent market for the company to make significant changes to. As an executive with a major international materials company recently said, 'This technology changes everything,'" Velozzi concluded.

For additional information on spider silk technology and Spidey Tek company developments, visit the Spidey Tek website at www.spideytek.com or submit comments and questions to info@spideytek.com.

Related Files

Spidey Tek Adhesive Press Release 5-23-18.docx

Related Images

spidey-glue.jpg

Spidey Glue

Adhesive made from Real Spider Silk

spidey-teks-real-spider-silk.png

Spidey Tek's Real Spider Silk Adhesive Performance Data

Comparison of leading consumer adhesive/glues vs. Spidey Glue

spidey-teks-real-spider-silk.png

Spidey Tek's Real Spider Silk Adhesive Tensile Strength

Tensile Strength comparison of of leading consumer adhesive/glues vs. Spidey Glue

spidey-teks-real-spider-silk.png

Spidey Tek's Real Spider Silk Adhesive Toughness

Toughness comparison of of leading consumer adhesive/glues vs. Spidey Glue

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spidey-tek-makes-worlds-strongest-glue-300653360.html

SOURCE Spidey Tek

Related Links

http://www.spideytek.com

