SPIE Photonics Europe returns to Strasbourg

Eighteen conferences in all – including seven new ones – will cover the leading research disciplines driving the photonics revolution including digital optics, quantum technologies, optical imaging and science, laser-based manufacturing, and attosecond science. New conference topics include 3D printed optics and additive photonic manufacturing; advances in ultrafast condensed phase physics; fiber lasers and glass photonics; silicon photonics; organic electronics and photonics; and unconventional optical imaging. Plenary speakers include Alain Aspect, Jeremy Baumberg, Rainer Blatt, Frank Koppens, Anne L'Huillier, and Jens Limpert.

The event will debut a student optical-design challenge, focusing on augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality. Cash and other prizes worth more than €50,000 have been contributed by companies such as Jenoptik, LightTrans, Google, Microsoft, Facebook/Oculus, Huawei Technologies, and Zemax.

The SPIE Photonics Europe Exhibition, 24-25 April, offers a prime opportunity for researchers and engineers to connect with more than 100 leading global companies showcasing the newest products and innovations. The exhibition is free to attend and will feature product demonstrations ranging from a 3D LED wall to IR image sensors.

In the exhibition hall, the Photonics Innovation Village highlights Europe's finest research programmes, encouraging the translation of optics and photonics technology into new and useful products. Developed as a way to publicize university and non-profit research teams who are working on new applications and product development, the program offers a top prize of €1,500 and two runner-up prizes of €500 each.

Key to the success of Photonics Europe Exhibition is a new cooperation between Photonics France and SPIE. Thirty Photonics France members will participate in the exhibition's French Pavilion, and Photonics France's inaugural assembly – merging AFOP, the French association of Manufacturers in Optics and Photonics, and CNOP, the French National Committee of Optics and Photonics – will take place during Photonics Europe.

