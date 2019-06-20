SPIE To Acquire Photonex, UK’s Top Photonics Exhibition

Photonex Europe showcases the latest photonics technologies, bringing together companies, consultants, industry leaders, and researchers. The 2019 event , co-located with Vacuum Expo, takes place in October, in Coventry, UK.

"SPIE is excited for this opportunity to enhance the UK's top event in our field," said SPIE CEO Kent Rochford. "We're thrilled that Xmark Media reached out to us to strengthen support for the photonics community in the UK by including Photonex in the SPIE portfolio."

"Photonex exhibitors and attendees are innovators of optics and photonics technology, so our community has a natural home within the SPIE family," said Xmark Media Exhibition and Marketing Director Laurence Devereux. "I have great respect for SPIE, and am delighted that this enables us to continue supporting the growth of the industry in the UK and Europe."

"This exciting development will further support the global photonics industry, including UK manufacturers and the international companies supplying photonics solutions to UK users," said UK Photonics Leadership Group Chief Executive John Lincoln.

"The UK is an important market for Edmund Optics, so we are delighted that SPIE is taking Photonex to the next level," said Edmund Optics President and COO Samuel Sadoulet. "We support the many first-class research and manufacturing organizations in the UK, and remain a proud exhibitor at Photonex."

SPIE is the leading global organizer of optics and photonics conferences and technical exhibitions. Its flagship, SPIE Photonics West, is held annually in San Francisco.

