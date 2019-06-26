Spiffy Lands $10M in Capital; Announces Fleet Management as a Service (FMaaS) Immediately Available in Eleven Markets

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Get Spiffy, Inc. (Spiffy), an on-demand car care, technology, and services company, today introduced Fleet Management as a Service to help fleets maintain vehicles across the entire vehicle lifecycle.

With a $10M+ fund raise, Spiffy is expanding into six new markets with Fleet Management as a Service (FMaaS) and rolling out FMaaS in existing Spiffy markets of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, and Raleigh-Durham. New FMaaS markets include Denver, New York, Phoenix, Seattle, Tampa, and Washington, DC with more to come in 2019.

"Fleet Management as a Service broadens Spiffy's goal of zero-friction car care to include national Fleets," said Scot Wingo, Spiffy CEO. "Offering full lifecycle maintenance management gives Fleet Managers a one-vendor solution and, with features that are EV/AV and connected-car friendly, we have designed it to be future-proof."

FMaaS allows rental car fleets, automotive auctions, midsize fleets, and car-sharing services to manage their vehicle in-fleeting, preventative maintenance, and de-fleeting with the seamless marriage of digital- enabled fleet services. Fleet Managers utilize a fleet-friendly Spiffy app to schedule, track, rate and pay for vehicle services including pre-delivery inspections, reconditioning (wash/detail), preventative maintenance (oil change, tire rotation) and de-fleeting (de-fueling, label removal), along with a comprehensive set of other services.

Spiffy's latest round of financing was led by new investor Tribeca Venture Partners and included investments from new investors Zunis Investments LLC and Trog Hawley Capital LLC. Additionally, existing investors participated including Bull City Venture Partners and IDEA Fund Partners.

Chip Meakem, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Tribeca said, "We're excited to invest in Spiffy as they continue to grow. The comprehensive Fleet Management as a Service offering positions Spiffy to ride the wave of change crashing through the automotive industry. From rental and commercial fleets to partnerships with innovative ride-sharing companies, like Lyft, and the recent Ford connected car partnership, Spiffy is riding several megatrends."

Wingo added, "Now with over 100 Spiffy vans in 11 cities and more than 150 W-2 employed trained technicians, we're eager to execute on our next phase of growth."

To learn more about Spiffy's FMaaS offering, visit www.getspiffy.com/fleet

About Spiffy

Spiffy (www.GetSpiffy.com) is an on-demand technology and services company with the mission to redefine the car care experience everywhere. Spiffy offers a variety of car washing, detailing, and maintenance service options, from hand car washing to advanced detailing and oil changes. Customers can schedule in less than two minutes with the Spiffy app. Every service is conveniently performed on- site at office parks, residences, and fleets using the Spiffy Green system that is the eco-friendliest way to clean a vehicle.

Spiffy is available in cities and metro areas including Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, and Raleigh-Durham. Spiffy also offers FMaaS in Denver, New York, Phoenix, Seattle, Tampa, and Washington, DC.

