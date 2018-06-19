Spiffy Spools Expands Offering with Custom Window Roman Shades

NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiffy Spools has expanded its current offering of custom window treatments with custom window shades. The new line of roman shades will be offered in four styles: flat fold roman shades with front slates, flat fold window shades with back slats, hobbled window shades and relaxed roman shades. All four styles will be made available in 1000+ fabrics, offering homemakers and designers a new option at extremely affordable prices.

Custom Window Roman Shades in 1000+ Fabrics

Spiffy Spools is a highly-reputed online destination for custom curtains and roman shades at prices that most brands fail to match. The new range of roman shades is now available online at www.spiffyspools.com and starts at $96 per shade.

According to Arash Khurana, Director of Spiffy Spools, "While custom curtains will continue to be our core strength, we are looking to the future and seeing an increasing interest in more minimalist options for dressing windows." Adding further to this statement, the spokesperson continued by saying, "Featuring clean lines and classic tailoring, roman window shades are becoming a popular choice – especially for apartments and smaller houses. Our custom window shades combine the beauty of a fabric drape with the easy practicality of a shade, making them one of the most versatile window treatments you will find."

Spiffy Spools has been operating since August 2015. In a relatively short time, the brand has established itself as an affordable alternative to its highly-expensive competitors. The company remains committed to offering top-notch craftsmanship and fabrics without the typical hefty price tag of custom window treatments. Needless to say, for those looking to redecorate their living spaces, Spiffy Spools is one name in the market that should be at the top of their list.

About the Company

Spiffy Spools was founded as a modest e-store for custom curtains on Etsy in 2015. The company was founded with a vision to make custom drapery affordable for all homeowners. By sourcing fabrics directly from manufacturers in India, working with local communities to hand stitch products and offering them straight to consumers via their website, Spiffy Spools manages to keep the cost of producing custom items lower than its competitors. For more information, visit their website at https://www.spiffyspools.com.

Contact Information

Name: Arash Khurana

Email: 197303@email4pr.com

Phone: 516 965 1395

Organization: Spiffy Spools Ltd.

