Spigen Announces a Glass Solution for the Galaxy S21 Series

IRVINE, Calif., Feb 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spigen announced today their first release of a tempered glass screen protector for the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 Series. Leveraging their partnership with Samsung's Official Accessory Program, Spigen was able to test their existing lineup of screen protectors prior to the device launch. Forced to find an alternative solution after learning the updated fingerprint sensor would not be compatible, Spigen set out to create a new protector that would remain compatible yet protective.

Spigen's first tempered glass screen protector for the S21 series

Spigen had previously run into a similar challenge back in 2017 when Samsung first introduced Galaxy models with curved screens, not flat. Since then, the goal had been to find something that was both durable but flexible to cover every curve of the display. NeoFlex had been the alternative until the latest fingerprint sensor update. Turning to a close partner that had the most experience in making 3D glass protectors, Spigen partnered with Whitestone Dome to create a high-quality protector compatible with the latest fingerprint sensor that would allow an accurate read.

Spigen also focused on simplifying the complicated installation process of a liquid adhesive, which can prove to be tedious and intimidating. Drawing inspiration from their beloved EZ-Fit lineup, Spigen designed a new installation tray with tools including a guiding pin and an installation bridge to relieve the fear of a misaligned screen protector.

The all-new Glas.tR Platinum is now available on Amazon for S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra.

With over 13 years of experience in the case-making industry, Spigen has grown to be a leader in mobile accessories. They pride themselves on being "something you want," constantly striving to create high-quality products at an affordable price. For more information about Spigen and its products, please visit their website.

