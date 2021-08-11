Spigen Announces a New Family of Accessories for Samsung's Z Fold3 and Flip3

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spigen announces a new family of accessories for Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3. With insight gained from Samsung's official accessory partnership program, Spigen is ready with a collection following the Unpacked event for the newest foldables, along with several options for Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Buds2.

Z Fold3

Spigen Inc

Leveraging their past experiences with the previous generation of foldables, Spigen was able to craft a premium selection of cases for the new Z Fold.

The Slim Armor Pro is Spigen's most innovative and protective offering fit for Samsung's most lavish flagship. Extensive engineering and testing helped create the world's first foldable case, offering full protection for both body and spine to give owners the confidence needed to daily drive this futuristic device.

Spigen also unveiled their new Neo Hybrid S. True to their nature of offering extra functionality with their cases, the Neo Hybrid S features a unique dual-body build with an integrated kickstand, perfect for media consumption especially with a screen this big.

Z Flip3

Spigen's Unpacked lineup also offers a variety of styles for Samsung's smaller Galaxy Z Flip3.

Spigen's signature Tough Armor returns this year with some bolstered protection. Hearing concerns about spine safety last year, Spigen upgraded the design to provide extra coverage by seamlessly wrapping around the hinge itself.

For a more minimalist look and feel, Thin Fit embodies Spigen's core values of slim and sleek protection. Made to handle everyday wear-and-tear while maintaining the Flip's original profile, Thin Fit will even come with a few stylish color matching options.

Wearables and Power

Despite being known mostly for their phone cases over the years, Spigen has been growing its lineup to fully cover Samsung's entire ecosystem.

Drawing inspiration from their own lineup, Spigen reworked several of their popular phone cases for the Galaxy Watch4, Watch4 Classic, and Galaxy Buds2 like their carbon-fiber accented Rugged Armor Series, heavily influenced by car design.

Lastly, Spigen recently launched their Power line to provide a faster and safer charging experience. With no charger in the box, Spigen's 45W ArcStation Pro and ArcField Wireless Charger are fully optimized for Samsung's Super Fast Charging technology and an essential pickup this year.

Spigen's family for the Z Fold3, Z Flip3, Galaxy Watch4, and Galaxy Buds2 are available for order and preorder today. Spigen also plans to release more accessories, like a S-Pen case for the Fold3, over the next few months. Follow Spigen on social media to learn more about their latest releases.

About Spigen:

With over 13 years of experience in the case-making industry, Spigen has grown to be a leader in mobile accessories. The company prides itself on being "something you want," constantly striving to create high-quality products at an affordable price. For more information about Spigen and its products, please visit the website.

