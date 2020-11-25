Spigen Gives Thanks This Season With a Donation to Orange County Firefighters

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spigen is giving thanks to Orange County firefighters this Thanksgiving, donating over 4,700 reusable Air Masks to help protect those who worked tirelessly to save Irvine and its surrounding cities from the Silverado and Blue Ridge Fires.

On Oct. 26, the Silverado and Blue Ridge Fires were started in various locations around Orange County. The fires burned for nearly two weeks before being completely contained, damaging over 26,000 acres of land.

Nearly 30% of Spigen's employees were directly impacted by the fires and were forced to evacuate from their homes for their safety. Spigen's main office, located in Irvine, was also placed under mandatory evacuation due to the poor air quality.

Spigen is grateful this season for the actions of these courageous firefighters. To learn more about Spigen's efforts, visit its charity page.

About Spigen

With over 13 years of experience in the case-making industry, Spigen has been building high-quality products while developing a close bond with its community #TeamSpigen. In response to the global pandemic, the company has committed to doing its part to give back and help during these difficult times.

Spigen has recently partnered with CHOC to donate over 3,000 masks to hospital visitors, as well as with Direct Relief to raise $50,000 for front-line healthcare heroes combating the virus. For more information about both campaigns, please visit Spigen's webpage.

