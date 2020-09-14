Spigen PowerArc Announces Its First Magnetic Wireless Charger

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The well-renowned mobile accessory brand Spigen announced the newest product to its mobile charging accessory lineup: the new Spigen PowerArc ArcField™ Wireless Charger. This wireless charger features a magnetic ring ideal for the new iPhone 12 releasing later this year. It eliminates the guesswork when it comes to lining up the wireless charging coils found on most standard wireless chargers.

"Apple leaks have shown a new magnetic ring in the iPhone that allows for this new charging method. We're excited to be one of the first to design a magnetic wireless charger specifically for the iPhone 12," says Spigen's product & marketing manager Bobby Lee.

Specifications:

Input: USB-C PD 20W

Output: 15W Wireless Charging

Press Contacts:

Bobby Lee – Product and Marketing Manager

Phone: +1 949-502-5121 EXT 145

Email: [email protected]

