Spigen PowerArc ArcStation Pro is the World's First and Smallest 20W GaNFast Charger for iPhone

IRVINE, Calif. & DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spigen introduces the 20W PowerArc ArcStation Pro featuring gallium nitride (GaN) technology and Navitas Semiconductor's GaNFast power ICs. The ArcStation Pro is the world's first and smallest 20W GaN fast charger specifically designed for Apple's new iPhone 12. The modern alternative to silicon, GaN chargers are the next generation of smaller, more efficient chargers and power bricks.

World's First 20W GaN Fast Charger For New iPhone

According to information originally obtained by TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo via Business Insider, it's rumored that Apple will not be including an iPhone charger or Earpods this year with the launch of the iPhone 12, both of which had come standard with every previous iteration of the iPhone. Several online tech outlets including TheVerge.com, MacRumors.com, 9to5Mac.com and BusinessInsider.com and a number of prominent tech influencers like YouTuber Marques Brownlee have acknowledged and shared thoughts on the controversial rumor as well.

"The rumor has left a potential void to fill for early adopters planning to upgrade to the new iPhone at launch," said Bobby Lee, Spigen's Product and Marketing Manager. "The 20W ArcStation Pro will charge the new iPhone 12 at the fastest possible rate and stands out as the top choice for iPhone 12 early adopters and those who are looking to upgrade older Apple chargers to fast chargers utilizing modern GaN technology. With 20W available from the USB Type-C output, it can also charge AirPods, iPads and any number of other phones and tablets via USB-C to Lightning or USB-C to C cables."

Measuring 1.55 x 1.35 x 1.1 inches and featuring fold-flat AC pins, it is equivalent to 30% smaller than Apple's current 18W standard, non-GaN, charger that measures 2.64 x 1.26 x 3.27 inches with a non-retractable plug.

"Spigen's 20W PowerArc ArcStation Pro is the proactive solution to iPhone 12 users' imminent needs - differentiated by its accessible, affordable price point and commitment to quality," said Stephen Oliver, Navitas' Vice-President Marketing and Investor Relations. "It's another proof-point that the silicon chip is history; gallium nitride and GaNFast power ICs are driving a fast charger revolution."

The Spigen PowerArc ArcStation Pro will be available on Amazon for US$19.99 in late August 2020, prior to the launch of the iPhone 12.

About Spigen

Spigen PowerArc is the latest innovative brand extension from Spigen, created to push the boundaries of modern charging technologies. Embracing and pioneering GaN and PowerDelivery to streamline the charging experience and design power accessories that go beyond expectation.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor Inc. is the world's first and only GaN Power IC company, founded in 2014. Navitas has a strong and growing team of power semiconductor industry experts with a combined 200 years of experience in materials, devices, applications, systems and marketing, plus a proven record of innovation with over 300 patents among its founders. GaNFast power ICs monolithically integrate GaN power, GaN analog and GaN logic circuits to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 100 Navitas patents are issued or pending.

Press Contacts:

Spigen Inc.

Bobby Lee – Product and Marketing Manager

Phone: +1 949-502-5121 EXT 145

Email: [email protected]

Navitas Semiconductor Inc.

Stephen Oliver – VP Corporate Marketing and Investor Relations

Phone: +1 ThinkGaNIC (+1 844-654-2642)

Email: [email protected]

Spigen PowerArc 20W ArcStation Pro Navitas

Spigen PowerArc 20W ArcStation Pro Size Comparison

SOURCE Spigen Inc.