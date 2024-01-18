Spigen Releases Innovative S24 Ultra Lineup Including New MagSafe Case

Spigen unveils their most innovative collection yet for the S24 Ultra. The drop includes brand new additions featuring a sleek, matte black aesthetic with added functionality to open the ecosystem up to MagSafe accessories.

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Enzo Aramid is the brand's first ever carbon fiber case made with a bulletproof Aramid fiber case while keeping a lightweight form factor for style and protection. The Liquid Slot is a spigen.com exclusive that adds functionality to everyday use with its built-in cardholder, able to fit up to 2 cards. The Ultra Hybrid gets a refresh in a Frost Black variant, tackling the issue of clear cases yellowing with a black border and subtle matte black overall hue.

Spigen's Matte Black Lineup for the S24 Ultra
Spigen's MagFit MagSafe Accessories for the S24 Ultra
For those looking for an additional upgrade to their device, Spigen has brought MagSafe compatibility to their timeless Tough Armor design to make the Tough Armor MagFit. Spigen's MagFit collection offers an array of accessories to accompany it like the O-mag Ring, which is a phone grip holder that also doubles as a kickstand. For desk organization, the ArcField Duo makes a great charging stand to pair with the Galaxy Buds or any earbuds. The OneTap Pro 3 is a car dashboard mount that allows the phone to be in an adjustable view while driving.

The S24 Ultra and MagFit collections can be found through Amazon. Pair the S24 Ultra device with accessories that elevate its build like Spigen intended.

