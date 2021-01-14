Spigen Unveils an Upgraded Collection for Samsung's S21 Series

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spigen releases its new collection for the Galaxy S21. As a part of Samsung's Accessories Partnership Program, Spigen's products are tailored to be perfect for each device in the S21 series. In light of Samsung's new design, Spigen has even updated its lineup by reinforcing the camera protection for all of its cases.

Spigen's extensive lineup is made with something fit for every lifestyle.

Cases from left to right: Thin Fit, Ultra Hybrid, Neo Hybrid, and Tough Armor

Thin Fit

Designed with simplicity in mind, Thin Fit is perfect for getting the most out of the S21's bezel-less display. Spigen has updated its old design with full coverage from top to bottom to keep the device protected while maintaining a super slim frame.

Ultra Hybrid

Show off the design and Phantom color palette of the S21 without risking any damage to the device. Spigen's Ultra Hybrid is crafted with a transparent back that prevents all signs of yellowing over time and stays crystal clear.

Neo Hybrid

Created from a seamless blend of materials, the Neo Hybrid sports a unique design to enhance the look of the S21. Integrated with a spider-web pattern to strengthen its body, this case is built to be both aesthetic and durable.

Tough Armor

Spigen's most protective option and a fan favorite, Tough Armor will keep the S21's new display and camera in pristine condition. Packing protective features like a dual-layered frame and impact-absorbing foam, this case offers maximum protection without sacrificing any sleekness.

Spigen has also been working to expand its collection to encompass Samsung's growing lineup. This year's collection finally features a unique lineup for the Galaxy Buds Pro, mirroring the style and quality of their signature phone cases.

Rugged Armor

A stylish and sturdy solution. Accented with a clean carbon fiber pattern and added grooves for extra grip.

Silicone Fit

A minimalist case that provides just the essentials. Available in various colors to pair with any S21 device.

Ultra Hybrid

A clear choice to showcase the original. Built to stay yellow-free and keep the Galaxy Buds Pro like new.

Spigen's full collection for the S21 series and Galaxy Buds Pro is now available on Amazon.

With over 13 years of experience in the case-making industry, Spigen has grown to be a leader in mobile accessories. They pride themselves on being "something you want," constantly striving to create high-quality products at an affordable price. For more information about Spigen and its products, please visit their website.

