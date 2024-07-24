Spigot Names Veteran Digital Executive Deniz Gezgin as New CEO

, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spigot, Inc. a global multi-platform application development company, has expanded its core leadership group and named industry veteran Deniz Gezgin as its new CEO. Gezgin began his tenure with the company on July 1, reporting to the board.

Deniz Gezgin

Before joining Spigot, Gezgin was the Founder and CEO of 5x5 Gaming and COO of Epics Digital Collectibles. He also held posts at several notable companies, including VP/GM of Digital at The Topps Company, where he oversaw the team that built and published mobile applications in partnership with Star Wars, the National Football League, and Major League Baseball. He was also Studio Lead at FunPlus where he built and expanded the San Francisco studio and oversaw product development, performance marketing, and business intelligence. Gezgin's early career includes positions with Zynga's Casino Games division, Machine Zone, and Gazillion.

About Spigot: Spigot, a subsidiary of Genimous Technology Co., Ltd., works with its sister company, Eightpoint Technologies Ltd. SEZC, to manage a global multi-platform application development and marketing business. We focus on building highly effective digital offerings that maximize value for our advertisers, publishers, partners, and users. Spigot operates multiple product lines on a global landscape. The products and services we develop include iOS and Android mobile applications, proprietary browser, browser extensions, desktop-based software-as-a-service, and digital content sites. Our primary focus is on applications and content in general interest categories, like news, weather, and travel as well as highly useful utilities, like ad blocking, flight tracking, and easy web navigation. Some of our most popular applications and websites include Wave Browser ( https://wavebrowser.co/ ), AI Math Solver ( https://aimathsolverapp.com/ ), Easy Home Screen ( https://easyhomescreen.com/ ), and Travel Reveal ( https://travelreveal.com/ ). Using big data insights, we work with some of the largest advertisers in the industry to achieve highly-targeted audience reach. With the addition of Gezgin to the Spigot team, we plan to expand into digital games, leveraging our best-in-class multi-platform application expertise to create exciting new offerings for our users and partners.

