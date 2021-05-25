Spike in New Home Gardeners Boosts Demand for Organic Consumables, Pots & Planters

CLEVELAND, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US outdoor living market had a windfall year in 2020, due in part to a boom in home gardening activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new Freedonia Group analysis. With stay-at-home orders, travel restrictions, and other public-health measures, many consumers, bored at home, picked up gardening as a hobby, boosting sales of a range of gardening supplies – from pots and planters to consumables and watering products like next-generation lightweight hoses. For example:

26% of adult respondents to the August 2020 edition of The Freedonia Group National Online Consumer Survey reported that they had started a food garden because of the coronavirus pandemic.

edition of The Freedonia Group National Online Consumer Survey reported that they had started a food garden because of the coronavirus pandemic. The gardening boom nationwide led to record sales at many garden supply retailers (as well as supply shortages early on in the pandemic, when demand spiked).

Major gardening product suppliers like Scotts Miracle-Gro also reported robust growth in their consumer segments for 2020, and revenues remain strong so far in 2021.

Increased consumer investment in gardening and time spent outside generally bolstered demand in other outdoor living categories, as well – especially products that made outdoor areas more functional (hardscaping, outdoor structures), more comfortable to enjoy (outdoor furniture, lighting, heating elements), or further enhanced their aesthetic appeal (outdoor décor and other landscaping products).

US Gardening Product Sales Expected to Near $8 Billion in 2021

A new Freedonia Group analysis finds that sales of gardening supplies spiked nearly 9% in 2020, and will see continued (if slower) growth to $7.9 billion in 2021:

Although 2020 set a high base for demand for gardening supplies, further spending in 2021 will be fed by retailers restocking, continued interest in gardening, and rising prices.

Key opportunities exist in pots and planters, as they are amenable to use even where there is limited yard space, and organic consumables, as hobby gardeners tend to be concerned about their environmental impact and are willing to pay a premium to mitigate it.

While gardening is expected to remain above pre-pandemic levels, some households are expected to return to pre-COVID-19 gardening habits once the pandemic is under greater control and the rate of new hobbyists entering the market is expected to slow considerably.

Want to Learn More?

Outdoor Living Products 2021 is now available from the Freedonia Group. This study analyzes the US market for consumer-grade outdoor living products for residential do-it-yourself (DIY) applications, and excludes products intended for professional or commercial use. Historical data are provided for 2019 and 2020 and forecasts for 2021 and 2025 for outdoor living products at the manufacturers' level in current dollars (i.e., not adjusted to account for inflation). Values do not take into account retail markups.

Outdoor living products are segmented by the following applications:

lawn and yard maintenance

outdoor cooking, entertaining, and recreation

gardening

outdoor design and landscape materials

